The number of people moving from Hong Kong and Macau to Taiwan and registering residency here increased 15 percent last year to 11,009, with many of them settling in Taipei or New Taipei City, property brokers said on Tuesday.
Citing Ministry of the Interior statistics, Great Home Realty Co (大家房屋) lead researcher Mandy Lang (郎美囡) said that 2,774 of them live in New Taipei City and 2,418 in Taipei.
The region has similar languages and cultural backgrounds, as well as shared eating habits, making such relocations easier, Lang said.
People have come from Hong Kong and Macau to study and work for many years, and pro-democracy activities in Hong Kong last year have added to the trend, she said.
New Taipei City topped the list of areas to settle in, followed by Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Kaohsiung and Tainan, likely due to the local job market, Lang said.
Average home prices are NT$315,000 per ping (3.3m2) in New Taipei City, lower than Taipei’s NT$597,000 per ping, but higher than the national average of NT$247,000 per ping, a brokers’ tally showed.
Average home prices are NT$174,000 in Taoyuan, NT$181,000 in Taichung, NT$132,000 in Tainan and NT$167,000 in Kaohsiung, the brokers’ data showed.
The National Health Insurance’s coverage is another draw factor, Lang said.
Taiwan has lower immigration thresholds for people from Hong Kong and Macau than for people from other nations, H&B Realty Co (住商不動產) said.
Investment immigration requirements are NT$6 million for people from the two Chinese territories, much lower than NT$15 million for other nationalities, H&B said.
They can also seek to live in Taiwan as dependents of locals or as professionals, it said.
PRESSURE FROM THE US: Huawei said a decision by the US was ‘arbitrary and pernicious, and threatens to undermine the entire [technology] industry worldwide’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has stopped new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) in response to Washington’s move aimed at further limiting chip supplies to the Chinese company, the Nikkei reported yesterday, citing multiple sources. The orders that TSMC took before the new ban and those that were already in production are not affected, and could continue to proceed if those chips could be shipped before the middle of September, the report said. TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker and a key Huawei supplier, on Thursday last week announced plans to build a US-based plant and on Friday added that
STAYING AHEAD: TSMC’s planned 5 nanometer US plant would not start producing chips until 2024, when its Taiwan-based plant would be making 2 nanometer chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build an advanced wafer foundry in Arizona would not undercut its technological edge in Taiwan, economists said. “When the planned Arizona plant using the 5 nanometer process starts production in 2024, TSMC will have advanced to the 2 nanometer process [in Taiwan],” Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) research fellow Arisa Liu (劉佩真) said. “Even if the US has the plant run by TSMC, Taiwan is expected to remain competitive as the Taiwanese semiconductor sector will own advanced technologies,” Liu said. On Friday, TSMC announced plans to invest US$12 billion to build the 5
SAFE HAVENS: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s warning last week that the COVID-19 pandemic would take a heavy toll on the US economy boosted the two metals Gold jumped toward its peak last month, when prices hit the highest since 2012, after bleak US government data underscored how hard coronavirus-related shutdowns have hit the world’s largest economy. Futures posted the highest close to a week since October 2012 after US factory production plummeted last month by the most in records back to 1919, and a gauge of US retail sales plunged through the record set just a month earlier. “Everybody must have realized it, but it’s just more evidence that the reality is this is a pretty bleak economic picture right now,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist for Blue
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), which designs chips used in mobile phones, yesterday launched its new 5G Dimensity 820 system-on-chip (SoC), targeting mid-range to high-end smartphones. The company expects the penetration of 5G technology to gain pace quickly this year and not be affected too much by the COVID-19 pandemic. MediaTek said it aims to expand its 5G chip portfolio this year to cover phones of varying prices after it shipped its first 5G SoC, the Dimensity 1000, last quarter. The Dimensity 820, made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) on 7-nanometer technology, is designed for mid-range to high-end 5G phones. MediaTek expects to infiltrate the