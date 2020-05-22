World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GAMING

Amazon unveils ‘Crucible’

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday launched an assault on Fortnite and other e-sports giants with team shooter Crucible, aiming to expand its territory in the world of gaming. Release of the free online title by Amazon Game Studios comes as people staying home to avoid COVID-19 turn to video games for entertainment and social contact. Crucible would challenge the dominance of Fortnite, Overwatch and League of Legends, which have won legions of fans, with online matchups pitting characters with various abilities or weaponry against one another. It is tailored for play on Windows-powered computers, playing to the strength of Amazon-owned Twitch, a popular platform for streaming games and commentary. It is the first major title from Amazon Game Studios, which is also working on a multiplayer online game based on The Lord of the Rings.

AIRLINES

EasyJet flights to resume

British budget carrier EasyJet PLC is to resume flights from 22 European airports on June 15, becoming one of the first airlines in the region to begin building up services as COVID-19 lockdowns ease. The airline would start with mainly internal flights in the UK and France before announcing more routes in coming weeks as travel restrictions are lifted and demand picks up, the Luton, England-based company said in a statement yesterday. Passengers, cabin crew and ground staff would be required to wear masks, in line with guidance this week from the European Aviation Safety Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. No food would be served on the first flights and customers would be asked to sit apart from others not in their party, although only where spare seats are available.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford briefly shuts down

Ford Motor Co was forced to temporarily close a auto manufacturing plant in Chicago after two workers tested positive for COVID-19, it said on Wednesday. The incident on Tuesday highlights the difficulties facing US automakers, which resumed production on Monday after shutting down amid the pandemic. “When two employees who returned to work this week tested positive for COVID-19, we immediately notified people known to have been in close contact with the infected individuals and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days,” a Ford spokeswoman said. “Due to incubation time, we know these employees did not contract COVID-19 while at work.” The “work area, equipment, team area and the path that the team member took” have been disinfected and the plant resumed operations on Tuesday night, she said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Economy still contracting

The economy this month flattened out somewhat after a nosedive last month, but it remains in the grip of a severe contraction caused by the coronavirus lockdown, an IHS Markit survey showed yesterday. An index measuring activity in the dominant services sector and in manufacturing rose to 28.9 points in this month’s preliminary purchasing managers’ index, up from 13.8 points in last month’s final reading. While the pace of decline remained far worse than at any point during the global financial crisis a decade ago, IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said that he expects a further improvement next month. “June should hopefully be better as lockdown restrictions ease,” he wrote on Twitter.