GAMING
Amazon unveils ‘Crucible’
Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday launched an assault on Fortnite and other e-sports giants with team shooter Crucible, aiming to expand its territory in the world of gaming. Release of the free online title by Amazon Game Studios comes as people staying home to avoid COVID-19 turn to video games for entertainment and social contact. Crucible would challenge the dominance of Fortnite, Overwatch and League of Legends, which have won legions of fans, with online matchups pitting characters with various abilities or weaponry against one another. It is tailored for play on Windows-powered computers, playing to the strength of Amazon-owned Twitch, a popular platform for streaming games and commentary. It is the first major title from Amazon Game Studios, which is also working on a multiplayer online game based on The Lord of the Rings.
AIRLINES
EasyJet flights to resume
British budget carrier EasyJet PLC is to resume flights from 22 European airports on June 15, becoming one of the first airlines in the region to begin building up services as COVID-19 lockdowns ease. The airline would start with mainly internal flights in the UK and France before announcing more routes in coming weeks as travel restrictions are lifted and demand picks up, the Luton, England-based company said in a statement yesterday. Passengers, cabin crew and ground staff would be required to wear masks, in line with guidance this week from the European Aviation Safety Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. No food would be served on the first flights and customers would be asked to sit apart from others not in their party, although only where spare seats are available.
AUTOMAKERS
Ford briefly shuts down
Ford Motor Co was forced to temporarily close a auto manufacturing plant in Chicago after two workers tested positive for COVID-19, it said on Wednesday. The incident on Tuesday highlights the difficulties facing US automakers, which resumed production on Monday after shutting down amid the pandemic. “When two employees who returned to work this week tested positive for COVID-19, we immediately notified people known to have been in close contact with the infected individuals and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days,” a Ford spokeswoman said. “Due to incubation time, we know these employees did not contract COVID-19 while at work.” The “work area, equipment, team area and the path that the team member took” have been disinfected and the plant resumed operations on Tuesday night, she said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Economy still contracting
The economy this month flattened out somewhat after a nosedive last month, but it remains in the grip of a severe contraction caused by the coronavirus lockdown, an IHS Markit survey showed yesterday. An index measuring activity in the dominant services sector and in manufacturing rose to 28.9 points in this month’s preliminary purchasing managers’ index, up from 13.8 points in last month’s final reading. While the pace of decline remained far worse than at any point during the global financial crisis a decade ago, IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said that he expects a further improvement next month. “June should hopefully be better as lockdown restrictions ease,” he wrote on Twitter.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
STAYING AHEAD: TSMC’s planned 5 nanometer US plant would not start producing chips until 2024, when its Taiwan-based plant would be making 2 nanometer chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build an advanced wafer foundry in Arizona would not undercut its technological edge in Taiwan, economists said. “When the planned Arizona plant using the 5 nanometer process starts production in 2024, TSMC will have advanced to the 2 nanometer process [in Taiwan],” Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) research fellow Arisa Liu (劉佩真) said. “Even if the US has the plant run by TSMC, Taiwan is expected to remain competitive as the Taiwanese semiconductor sector will own advanced technologies,” Liu said. On Friday, TSMC announced plans to invest US$12 billion to build the 5