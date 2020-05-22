Japanese exports plunged nearly 22 percent last month, marking their worst drop in more than a decade, as the COVID-19 pandemic slammed global demand for vehicles, machinery and chemicals.
Imports fell 7 percent from a year earlier, data released yesterday by the Japanese Ministry of Finance showed.
The drop in exports was the worst since October 2009 — amid the fallout from the global financial crisis — as the export-dependent nation struggled to juggle the health risks of the coronavirus with a dire need to keep its economy going.
Photo: Reuters
Exports to regions most badly affected by the pandemic took the biggest hits.
Shipments to the US plunged 38 percent, while imports rose 1.6 percent, causing the politically contentious trade surplus to decline by 75 percent from a year earlier to ￥181 billion (US$1.7 billion).
Japanese exports to the EU last month tumbled 28 percent, while imports from the region declined 7 percent.
Trade with China — which was the early epicenter of the pandemic, but has started to revive its economy — was less affected. Exports slipped 4 percent and imports from China jumped 12 percent year-on-year.
Overall, exports totaled ￥5.2 trillion, down from nearly ￥6.7 trillion a year earlier, while imports slid to ￥6.1 trillion from ￥6.6 trillion.
By sector, exports of vehicles, machinery, chemicals and textiles declined most sharply.
Automakers, such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co, which form a pillar of the Japanese economy, have reported nosediving profits as sales shrink around the world and plants in some parts of the world stop production.
“The drop in auto exports, reflecting the lockdowns in Europe and the US, is really working to drag down the numbers,” SMBC Nikko Securities chief economist Junichi Makino said, adding that electronics exports held up better.
Japanese exports might start to recover after hitting bottom in the second quarter, although much depends on whether the pandemic can be curbed, he said.
Japan is in a technical recession after a contraction that began in the fourth quarter of last year deepened in the first quarter.
Analysts have said that worse might lie ahead.
Like many other nations, Japan has asked people to work from home and do social distancing to curb the virus’ spread.
Restrictions were eased this month in regions with few or no new infections, and were lifted yesterday for Osaka and Kyoto, although they remain in place for Tokyo.
Tourism and travel have dwindled. Restaurants are closed or allowing only takeout and those that have stayed open are seeing fewer customers.
