First-year premiums (FYPs) generated by the nation’s life insurers last month plummeted 41 percent from a year earlier to NT$94.81 billion (US$3.17 billion), the Life Insurance Association said in a report on Wednesday.
That followed a decline of 37 percent in the first quarter, the group said.
Traditional life insurance policies’ FYPs dropped 48.5 percent year-on-year to NT$40.9 billion last month, while those of investment-linked products fell 34 percent to NT$53.9 billion during the same period, following declines of 41.7 percent and 32 percent respectively in the first quarter.
An association official attributed last month’s sharp falls to life insurers continuously slashing their products’ declared interest rates — which determine the bonuses that policyholders receive — after rate cuts by the central bank and the US Federal Reserve in March.
However, FYP growth had already lost its momentum in the first quarter, as insurance products offered lower returns amid a low interest rate environment and as consumers turned conservative due to new regulations and concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, the official told the Taipei Times by telephone.
The Financial Supervisory Commission is expected to implement new regulations in July, demanding life insurers set their declared interest rates based on interest rates of their fixed-income investment, a change that might mean lower returns for consumers, the official said.
FYPs of new products are unlikely to rebound after July, as life insurers are likely to continue cutting declared interest rates, the official added.
“We will continue to see corrections throughout this year,” he said.
In the first four months of this year, FYPs of traditional life insurance products slid 41 percent to NT$212 billion, while those of investment-type products decreased 33.6 percent to NT$99.5 billion, the association said.
However, health insurance policies saw FYPs grow 11 percent to NT$14.46 billion in the first four months of this year, as consumers became more concerned about their health insurance coverage amid the outbreak, the association said.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
STAYING AHEAD: TSMC’s planned 5 nanometer US plant would not start producing chips until 2024, when its Taiwan-based plant would be making 2 nanometer chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build an advanced wafer foundry in Arizona would not undercut its technological edge in Taiwan, economists said. “When the planned Arizona plant using the 5 nanometer process starts production in 2024, TSMC will have advanced to the 2 nanometer process [in Taiwan],” Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) research fellow Arisa Liu (劉佩真) said. “Even if the US has the plant run by TSMC, Taiwan is expected to remain competitive as the Taiwanese semiconductor sector will own advanced technologies,” Liu said. On Friday, TSMC announced plans to invest US$12 billion to build the 5