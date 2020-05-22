The government is considering establishing a new trading platform to make it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to raise funds for expansion, Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Huang Tien-mu (黃天牧) said yesterday.
The commission is studying how to create a new fundraising channel for smaller firms, as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her inaugural address on Wednesday pledged to adopt more flexible financial policies and use more diverse means to meet companies’ demand for funding, Huang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee in Taipei.
Taiwan has four public fundraising channels: the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), the TPEX’s emerging stock market and the Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms (GISA), Huang said.
“We will study if we need to create another set of requirements or to loosen existing rules to make it easier for SMEs to go public,” he said.
The TWSE and the TPEX have a set of financial criteria for companies applying for listing, such as profitability, net value, revenue and cash flow. Companies recommended by the government, such as promising biotech firms, do not have to abide by such strict criteria.
The emerging stock market, a preparatory board for listing on the nation’s two main bourses, has no set financial criteria, but requires companies to submit at least two recommendation letters from securities firms for share listing, while companies applying to trade on the GISA needs recommendations by the government.
The commission said it is still studying whether it should let SMEs and start-ups trade on a separate and independent platform, with only professional investors, or those who have net assets of more than NT$30 million (US$1 million), allowed to buy or sell such shares, the Securities and Futures Bureau said.
Huang also talked about the two major challenges facing the financial industry this year: low interest rates and information security.
The commission would draw up a road map to enhance financial institutions’ information security management for the next four years, he said.
The commission is monitoring four life insurers whose net value last month dropped below the required 3 percent, he said.
They are: Hontai Life Insurance Co (宏泰人壽) whose net value was 0.53 percent as of the end of March; Chunghwa Post Co (中華郵政) with 2.21 percent; Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) with 2.33 percent; and Mercuries Life Insurance Co (三商美邦人壽保險) with 2.77 percent, the commission’s data showed.
The insurers need to submit an improvement plan to their board of directors, the commission said.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
STAYING AHEAD: TSMC’s planned 5 nanometer US plant would not start producing chips until 2024, when its Taiwan-based plant would be making 2 nanometer chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build an advanced wafer foundry in Arizona would not undercut its technological edge in Taiwan, economists said. “When the planned Arizona plant using the 5 nanometer process starts production in 2024, TSMC will have advanced to the 2 nanometer process [in Taiwan],” Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) research fellow Arisa Liu (劉佩真) said. “Even if the US has the plant run by TSMC, Taiwan is expected to remain competitive as the Taiwanese semiconductor sector will own advanced technologies,” Liu said. On Friday, TSMC announced plans to invest US$12 billion to build the 5