World Business Quick Take

Agencies





HEALTHCARE

J&J to end talc powder sales

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Tuesday announced that it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the US and Canada following a consumer products “portfolio reassessment related to COVID-19.” The US conglomerate said that it would wind down sales of the product in the coming months, but that retailers would continue to sell existing inventory. The firm faces more than 16,000 lawsuits from consumers claiming that its talc products, including the powder, caused their cancer. The majority are pending before a US district judge in New Jersey.

AIRLINES

Lufthansa calls for bailout

Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s management said the need for a multibillion-dollar bailout was becoming “urgent” as talks with the German government drag on. In a letter to employees, the airline said that cash reserves continued to shrink while it negotiates a 9 billion euro (US$9.9 billion) rescue package. Lufthansa’s board said that it hoped the government would find the “political will” for a deal that would keep the carrier competitive against international airlines and meet with EU approval.

AUTOMAKERS

Renault to produce masks

French automaker Renault SA yesterday said that its plant in Flins, near Paris, would set up a production unit to make 1.5 million surgical masks per week. Meanwhile, the company has sealed a deal with banks on a 5 billion euro state-guaranteed loan to help the company cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources close to the matter told reporters on Tuesday.

RETAIL

M&S to speed up turnaround

British retailer Marks & Spencer Group PLC (M&S) said that it would accelerate its latest turnaround program as it deals with the fallout from the pandemic and a 21 percent fall in annual profit. The firm yesterday said that accelerated priorities include a renewed focus on online sales through its partnership with Ocado Group PLC; making its food supply chain more efficient; re-engineering its clothing and home business; and speeding up the “reshaping” of its store estate. The company reported pretax profit before one-off items of ￡403 million (US$493.6 million) in the year to March 28, down from ￡512 million a year earlier.

E-COMMERCE

Facebook launching Shops

Facebook Inc is launching Shops, a service that would allow businesses to display and sell products on the world’s largest social network’s platforms, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday. Facebook Shops would tie at least some of those efforts together, enabling businesses to set up a single online store accessible via Facebook and Instagram. A checkout feature would enable in-app purchases. Shops would be free for businesses to access, with the expectation that the tool will boost consumer engagement and ad sales.

CHEMICALS

LG apologizes for deaths

LG Group chairman Koo Gwang-mo yesterday apologized over two fatal accidents at LG Chem Ltd facilities in the past two weeks, including a gas leak in India that killed 12 people. LG Group is the fourth-biggest chaebol, the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in South Korea, the world’s 12th-largest economy. A fire yesterday broke out at LG Chem’s plant in Seosan, about 120km south of Seoul, killing a researcher and injuring two workers.