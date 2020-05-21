HEALTHCARE
J&J to end talc powder sales
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Tuesday announced that it would stop selling its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the US and Canada following a consumer products “portfolio reassessment related to COVID-19.” The US conglomerate said that it would wind down sales of the product in the coming months, but that retailers would continue to sell existing inventory. The firm faces more than 16,000 lawsuits from consumers claiming that its talc products, including the powder, caused their cancer. The majority are pending before a US district judge in New Jersey.
AIRLINES
Lufthansa calls for bailout
Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s management said the need for a multibillion-dollar bailout was becoming “urgent” as talks with the German government drag on. In a letter to employees, the airline said that cash reserves continued to shrink while it negotiates a 9 billion euro (US$9.9 billion) rescue package. Lufthansa’s board said that it hoped the government would find the “political will” for a deal that would keep the carrier competitive against international airlines and meet with EU approval.
AUTOMAKERS
Renault to produce masks
French automaker Renault SA yesterday said that its plant in Flins, near Paris, would set up a production unit to make 1.5 million surgical masks per week. Meanwhile, the company has sealed a deal with banks on a 5 billion euro state-guaranteed loan to help the company cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources close to the matter told reporters on Tuesday.
RETAIL
M&S to speed up turnaround
British retailer Marks & Spencer Group PLC (M&S) said that it would accelerate its latest turnaround program as it deals with the fallout from the pandemic and a 21 percent fall in annual profit. The firm yesterday said that accelerated priorities include a renewed focus on online sales through its partnership with Ocado Group PLC; making its food supply chain more efficient; re-engineering its clothing and home business; and speeding up the “reshaping” of its store estate. The company reported pretax profit before one-off items of ￡403 million (US$493.6 million) in the year to March 28, down from ￡512 million a year earlier.
E-COMMERCE
Facebook launching Shops
Facebook Inc is launching Shops, a service that would allow businesses to display and sell products on the world’s largest social network’s platforms, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday. Facebook Shops would tie at least some of those efforts together, enabling businesses to set up a single online store accessible via Facebook and Instagram. A checkout feature would enable in-app purchases. Shops would be free for businesses to access, with the expectation that the tool will boost consumer engagement and ad sales.
CHEMICALS
LG apologizes for deaths
LG Group chairman Koo Gwang-mo yesterday apologized over two fatal accidents at LG Chem Ltd facilities in the past two weeks, including a gas leak in India that killed 12 people. LG Group is the fourth-biggest chaebol, the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in South Korea, the world’s 12th-largest economy. A fire yesterday broke out at LG Chem’s plant in Seosan, about 120km south of Seoul, killing a researcher and injuring two workers.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
SAFE HAVENS: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s warning last week that the COVID-19 pandemic would take a heavy toll on the US economy boosted the two metals Gold jumped toward its peak last month, when prices hit the highest since 2012, after bleak US government data underscored how hard coronavirus-related shutdowns have hit the world’s largest economy. Futures posted the highest close to a week since October 2012 after US factory production plummeted last month by the most in records back to 1919, and a gauge of US retail sales plunged through the record set just a month earlier. “Everybody must have realized it, but it’s just more evidence that the reality is this is a pretty bleak economic picture right now,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist for Blue