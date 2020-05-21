The head of the World Bank on Tuesday warned that the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to push about 60 million people into extreme poverty, wiping out the gains made over the past three years.
The global lending institution is already financing aid programs in 100 countries under its commitment to spend US$160 billion over the next 15 months, World Bank president David Malpass said.
“That’s home to 70 percent of the world’s population. This represents a significant milestone,” Malpass told a conference call.
Photo: Reuters
The bank anticipates a 5 percent contraction in the world economy this year, with severe effects on the poorest countries, Malpass said.
“Our estimate is that up to 60 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty, erasing all the progress made in poverty alleviation in the past three years, and our forecasts indicate a deep recession,” Malpass said.
The World Bank has spent US$5.5 billion to shore up beleaguered health systems, economies and social services in poor countries.
However, Malpass said that the World Bank’s efforts alone were insufficient, urging donor nations to step up bilateral aid to poorer countries to ensure a durable recovery.
Restoring the flow of remittance payments and tourism — key sources of income for developing countries — would be “critical steps in the reopening,” Malpass said.
A year-long moratorium on debt payments by less-developed countries — called for by the G20 in the middle of last month — has gained growing acceptance, he said.
A total of 14 countries have agreed to such a suspension of debt payments, another 23 are expected to request it and 17 were giving it serious consideration, he added.
“That’s a very welcome and very fast response and positive response to the G20 countries’ commitment,” Malpass said.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
SAFE HAVENS: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s warning last week that the COVID-19 pandemic would take a heavy toll on the US economy boosted the two metals Gold jumped toward its peak last month, when prices hit the highest since 2012, after bleak US government data underscored how hard coronavirus-related shutdowns have hit the world’s largest economy. Futures posted the highest close to a week since October 2012 after US factory production plummeted last month by the most in records back to 1919, and a gauge of US retail sales plunged through the record set just a month earlier. “Everybody must have realized it, but it’s just more evidence that the reality is this is a pretty bleak economic picture right now,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist for Blue