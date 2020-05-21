The Bank of Thailand yesterday cut its benchmark interest rate to a fresh record low and said that it was ready to use additional policy tools if needed with the Thai economy expected to shrink further.
By a 4-3 vote, the central bank lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.5 percent, its third cut this year.
All but three of 24 economists in a Bloomberg survey correctly predicted the decision, with the others expecting no change.
The central bank “looks ready to use other, albeit unspecified, tools, which implies other measures aside from policy easing, especially as the room for lower rates is declining,” TD Securities senior emerging markets strategist Mitul Kotecha said in Singapore.
Thailand’s economy in the first quarter of this year contracted the most since 2011 as the COVID-19 pandemic slammed the nation’s two key drivers — exports and tourism.
The Thai Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council earlier this week forecast that the economy would contract as much as 6 percent this year, its worst economic performance since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago.
The central bank yesterday said that this year’s contraction might ultimately be more severe, as the blow to exports and tourism was greater than expected.
The travel outlook remains bleak, with Thailand’s borders mostly closed as part of a state of emergency imposed in March that lasts through this month. Most inbound international flights are banned until the end of next month.
The central bank said that it was worried about the recent strength in the baht, which has gained more than 1.8 percent in the past month to be the second-best performer in Asia.
The currency was little changed at 31.887 baht to the US dollar after the decision.
“Prospects for more easing will at least in part be contingent on the baht,” Kotecha said. “Further appreciation will likely trigger more easing. [The Bank of Thailand] is clearly concerned about baht strength.”
The monetary policy easing adds to the government’s fiscal stimulus, which World Bank estimates place at 15 percent of GDP, among the highest in the region. That includes US$12 billion in emergency cash handouts to encourage consumer spending.
Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Titanun Mallikamas said that unemployment as a result of the pandemic had contributed to the economic contraction, adding that support should be provided to small and medium-sized enterprises.
The government early this month began easing some restrictions, with shopping malls and retail businesses allowed to reopen since last weekend.
Still, the pace of recovery — and future policy actions — will likely depend on how quickly external drivers such as exports and tourism revive.
“We expect a further 25 basis-point cut in the third quarter, taking the policy rate to 0.25 percent,” Standard Chartered PLC economist Tim Leelahaphan said in Bangkok. “We do not rule out further policy rate cuts below the 0.25 percent level.”
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
SAFE HAVENS: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s warning last week that the COVID-19 pandemic would take a heavy toll on the US economy boosted the two metals Gold jumped toward its peak last month, when prices hit the highest since 2012, after bleak US government data underscored how hard coronavirus-related shutdowns have hit the world’s largest economy. Futures posted the highest close to a week since October 2012 after US factory production plummeted last month by the most in records back to 1919, and a gauge of US retail sales plunged through the record set just a month earlier. “Everybody must have realized it, but it’s just more evidence that the reality is this is a pretty bleak economic picture right now,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist for Blue