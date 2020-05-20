World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHEMICALS

LG Chem fire kills one

A fire yesterday broke out at a catalyst plant in LG Chem Ltd’s petrochemical complex in the South Korean city of Seosan, leaving one worker dead and two injured, the company and a fire station official said. The fire, which occurred at LG Chem’s catalyst plant at about 2:25pm, has been contained, a fire station official from the Seosan Fire Station said. LG Chem said the fire was likely caused by spontaneous ignition of powder at the plant, but it is looking into the exact cause. Early this month, a gas leak from its factory in India killed more than 10 people.

INTERNET

Baidu beats expectations

Baidu Inc (百度) reported a smaller slide in revenue than analysts projected and signaled a potential return to growth this quarter. Sales fell 7 percent to 22.5 billion yuan (US$3.17 billion) in the March quarter, surpassing the 21.9 billion yuan average estimate. The company forecast revenue growth of between minus 5 percent and 4 percent for the current quarter. “With the pandemic coming under control in China, offline activities are rebounding and Baidu stands to benefit from a restart of the Chinese economy,” chief executive officer and cofounder Robin Li (李彥宏) said in a statement.

UNITED KINGDOM

Jobless claims hit record

The number of Britons seeking jobless benefits spiked the most on record last month as the COVID-19 lockdown sent shock waves through the UK economy. Jobless claims rose 856,500 to more than 2 million last month, the Office for National Statistics said in a report yesterday. The claimant count rate climbed to 5.8 percent, the highest in more than two decades. The figures included some people who are still working, but have experienced a loss of earnings. The report showed the labor market was in a good shape going into the crisis, with the unemployment rate at just 3.9 percent in the first quarter. Meanwhile, hours worked fell 25 percent in the final week of March, the most since weekly data began in 2008, and tax data for last month showed paid employees fell 1.6 percent from a month earlier.

ECONOMY

Top CEOs see slow recovery

Some of Europe’s top CEOs believe that the recovery from the COVID-19 recession would be painfully slow, a survey showed on Monday. A poll of 56 of the continent’s most powerful chief executives showed that a majority believed that it would take one to two years to return the economy to pre-lockdown levels. Another 39 percent said this could take two to three years, a survey by the European Round Table of Industrialists showed. However, the business leaders were divided on where matters stood in the crisis.

AUTOMAKERS

European car sales plunge

European car sales dropped by an unprecedented 76 percent to 270,682 vehicles last month, compared with 1.14 million a year earlier, as the auto industry faces its worst crisis in decades, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said yesterday. The Volkswagen group maintained the largest market share, expanding by 30 percent, despite a 73 percent drop in sales. French rivals PSA Group and Renault SA saw declines hovering at about 80 percent, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV dropped by 88 percent. German luxury carmakers BMW AG and Daimler AG saw sales sink 65 percent and 79 percent respectively.