CHEMICALS
LG Chem fire kills one
A fire yesterday broke out at a catalyst plant in LG Chem Ltd’s petrochemical complex in the South Korean city of Seosan, leaving one worker dead and two injured, the company and a fire station official said. The fire, which occurred at LG Chem’s catalyst plant at about 2:25pm, has been contained, a fire station official from the Seosan Fire Station said. LG Chem said the fire was likely caused by spontaneous ignition of powder at the plant, but it is looking into the exact cause. Early this month, a gas leak from its factory in India killed more than 10 people.
INTERNET
Baidu beats expectations
Baidu Inc (百度) reported a smaller slide in revenue than analysts projected and signaled a potential return to growth this quarter. Sales fell 7 percent to 22.5 billion yuan (US$3.17 billion) in the March quarter, surpassing the 21.9 billion yuan average estimate. The company forecast revenue growth of between minus 5 percent and 4 percent for the current quarter. “With the pandemic coming under control in China, offline activities are rebounding and Baidu stands to benefit from a restart of the Chinese economy,” chief executive officer and cofounder Robin Li (李彥宏) said in a statement.
UNITED KINGDOM
Jobless claims hit record
The number of Britons seeking jobless benefits spiked the most on record last month as the COVID-19 lockdown sent shock waves through the UK economy. Jobless claims rose 856,500 to more than 2 million last month, the Office for National Statistics said in a report yesterday. The claimant count rate climbed to 5.8 percent, the highest in more than two decades. The figures included some people who are still working, but have experienced a loss of earnings. The report showed the labor market was in a good shape going into the crisis, with the unemployment rate at just 3.9 percent in the first quarter. Meanwhile, hours worked fell 25 percent in the final week of March, the most since weekly data began in 2008, and tax data for last month showed paid employees fell 1.6 percent from a month earlier.
ECONOMY
Top CEOs see slow recovery
Some of Europe’s top CEOs believe that the recovery from the COVID-19 recession would be painfully slow, a survey showed on Monday. A poll of 56 of the continent’s most powerful chief executives showed that a majority believed that it would take one to two years to return the economy to pre-lockdown levels. Another 39 percent said this could take two to three years, a survey by the European Round Table of Industrialists showed. However, the business leaders were divided on where matters stood in the crisis.
AUTOMAKERS
European car sales plunge
European car sales dropped by an unprecedented 76 percent to 270,682 vehicles last month, compared with 1.14 million a year earlier, as the auto industry faces its worst crisis in decades, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said yesterday. The Volkswagen group maintained the largest market share, expanding by 30 percent, despite a 73 percent drop in sales. French rivals PSA Group and Renault SA saw declines hovering at about 80 percent, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV dropped by 88 percent. German luxury carmakers BMW AG and Daimler AG saw sales sink 65 percent and 79 percent respectively.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
SAFE HAVENS: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s warning last week that the COVID-19 pandemic would take a heavy toll on the US economy boosted the two metals Gold jumped toward its peak last month, when prices hit the highest since 2012, after bleak US government data underscored how hard coronavirus-related shutdowns have hit the world’s largest economy. Futures posted the highest close to a week since October 2012 after US factory production plummeted last month by the most in records back to 1919, and a gauge of US retail sales plunged through the record set just a month earlier. “Everybody must have realized it, but it’s just more evidence that the reality is this is a pretty bleak economic picture right now,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist for Blue