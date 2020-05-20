Former Disney executive Mayer named TikTok boss

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Former Walt Disney Co executive Kevin Mayer is to become the head of TikTok (抖音) and chief operating officer of the popular video app’s parent company, the group announced on Monday.

Mayer’s surprise jump from one of the entertainment industry’s most venerable companies is another victory for buzzy upstart TikTok, which has seen a surge in popularity among people locked down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayer headed Disney’s direct-to-consumer offerings, where he oversaw the successful rollout of Disney+ TV streaming service.

His new realm includes TikTok and global development at the app’s parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動). He will report directly to ByteDance founder and chief executive Zhang Yiming (張一鳴).

“Kevin’s wealth of experience building successful global businesses makes him an outstanding fit for our mission of inspiring creativity for users globally,” Zhang said in a release.

Mayer’s job at Disney included managing Hulu, ESPN+ and Hotstar operations on the direct-to-consumer platform, ByteDance said.

“I’m excited to help lead the next phase of ByteDance’s journey,” Mayer said in the release.

ByteDance owns TikTok, whose kaleidoscopic feeds of 15 to 60-second video clips feature everything from hair-dye tutorials to dance routines and jokes about daily life.

Since launching in 2017, TikTok has been downloaded more than 2 billion times, US-based research agency SensorTower said.

It has huge followings in India, the US, Indonesia and elsewhere.

The platform, already a favorite of teens, has increasingly been used by adults looking for ways to pass the time during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

TikTok saw 65 million worldwide downloads in March alone, SensorTower said.

Marketing analysts have suggested part of the app’s popularity is due to the approachability and levity of the platform’s aesthetic.

Unlike Instagram, which favors idyllic vacation views and perfectly framed artistic shots, the most popular TikTok stars make videos at home in loungewear.

Kelly Zhang (張楠) and Lidong Zhang (張利東) are to continue as chief executive officer and chairman respectively of ByteDance business in China, the company said.