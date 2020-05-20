State-controlled Thai Airways International PCL is to seek a restructuring under Thailand’s bankruptcy law after tourism and travel collapsed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have made a decision for Thai Air to enter the rehabilitation process,” Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said in a briefing yesterday, after the weekly Cabinet meeting in Bangkok approved the plan. “We will give full support for Thai Air, even though it won’t get financial support from the government.”
The flag carrier’s woes are the latest example of how the pandemic plunged aviation into crisis. Airlines worldwide have asked for bailouts, cut salaries and furloughed staff.
Photo: AFP
Companies such as Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd and Avianca Holdings SA, Latin America’s second-largest airline, have gone into administration or sought bankruptcy protection.
Once the bankruptcy court accepts a petition for reorganization, an “automatic stay” applies that restricts the ability of creditors to take debt recovery action, a note by law firm Tilleke & Gibbins International Ltd said.
Thai Airways had total assets of 257 billion baht (US$8.1 billion) and liabilities of 245 billion baht at the end of last year, it said in a March filing.
The liabilities included 74.1 billion baht of bonds, 46.5 billion baht under financial leases and 23.3 billion baht of long-term borrowings. The ratio of interest bearing debt-to-equity had more than doubled by last year compared with two years earlier.
The impact on the overall Thai bond market is likely to be limited as the baht-denominated debt is owned mostly by a limited group of local investors, Kasikornbank PCL senior executive vice president Thiti Tantikulanan said.
The airline is majority-owned by the Thai Ministry of Finance, but the department plans to lower its stake, after which the carrier would cease to be a state enterprise, government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek told reporters.
The airline is mulling whether it needs to seek bankruptcy protection overseas, she said.
Thai Airways posted annual losses almost every year since the start of 2013, in part due to fierce competition and currency appreciation. It was under pressure to turn around its performance even before the COVID-19 outbreak.
The airline plans to carry on operations in parallel with the restructuring process.
Thailand’s borders are restricted under a state of emergency through this month to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Most inbound international flights are banned until the end of next month, although some domestic flights have restarted.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
SAFE HAVENS: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s warning last week that the COVID-19 pandemic would take a heavy toll on the US economy boosted the two metals Gold jumped toward its peak last month, when prices hit the highest since 2012, after bleak US government data underscored how hard coronavirus-related shutdowns have hit the world’s largest economy. Futures posted the highest close to a week since October 2012 after US factory production plummeted last month by the most in records back to 1919, and a gauge of US retail sales plunged through the record set just a month earlier. “Everybody must have realized it, but it’s just more evidence that the reality is this is a pretty bleak economic picture right now,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist for Blue