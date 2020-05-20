Indonesia is to slap a 10 percent value-added tax on the digital offerings of foreign companies from July 1, the Ministry of Finance said, a levy that could apply to Internet giants such as Spotify Technology SA and Netflix Inc.
Products and services, including video games, music and movie streaming, could be subject to the levy, the government said.
“The tax for foreign digital products is a part of the government’s effort to create a level playing field for all businesses,” the Indonesian Directorate General of Tax said in a statement.
The move was also aimed at boosting public revenue to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, it added.
Indonesia’s fast-growing Internet economy was valued at US$40 billion last year — a figure estimated to more than triple by 2025 — according to a study by Google and Singapore sovereign investment fund Temasek Holdings Pte.
Tech companies often pay little tax in countries where they are not physically present.
International efforts have dragged on to find a new model for taxing revenues earned via online sales and advertising, but Washington said targeted taxes single out US companies such as Google, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Netflix.
In response to a levy on revenues earned by tech companies in France, Washington threatened retaliatory duties of up to 100 percent on French imports such as Champagne and Camembert cheese.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
SAFE HAVENS: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s warning last week that the COVID-19 pandemic would take a heavy toll on the US economy boosted the two metals Gold jumped toward its peak last month, when prices hit the highest since 2012, after bleak US government data underscored how hard coronavirus-related shutdowns have hit the world’s largest economy. Futures posted the highest close to a week since October 2012 after US factory production plummeted last month by the most in records back to 1919, and a gauge of US retail sales plunged through the record set just a month earlier. “Everybody must have realized it, but it’s just more evidence that the reality is this is a pretty bleak economic picture right now,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist for Blue