Indonesia to levy 10% tax on foreign digital services

VALUE-ADDED TAX: The levy is to take effect from July 1 to promote fair competition and boost public revenue to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

AFP, JAKARTA





Indonesia is to slap a 10 percent value-added tax on the digital offerings of foreign companies from July 1, the Ministry of Finance said, a levy that could apply to Internet giants such as Spotify Technology SA and Netflix Inc.

Products and services, including video games, music and movie streaming, could be subject to the levy, the government said.

“The tax for foreign digital products is a part of the government’s effort to create a level playing field for all businesses,” the Indonesian Directorate General of Tax said in a statement.

The move was also aimed at boosting public revenue to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, it added.

Indonesia’s fast-growing Internet economy was valued at US$40 billion last year — a figure estimated to more than triple by 2025 — according to a study by Google and Singapore sovereign investment fund Temasek Holdings Pte.

Tech companies often pay little tax in countries where they are not physically present.

International efforts have dragged on to find a new model for taxing revenues earned via online sales and advertising, but Washington said targeted taxes single out US companies such as Google, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Netflix.

In response to a levy on revenues earned by tech companies in France, Washington threatened retaliatory duties of up to 100 percent on French imports such as Champagne and Camembert cheese.