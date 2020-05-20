The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined two life insurers and five banks a total of NT$21.8 million (US$727,880) for breaching the Insurance Act (保險法) by encouraging clients to borrow money against their insurance policies without implementing solid risk controls.
The Taiwan branch of Cardif Assurance Vie was fined NT$6 million, as it, in collaboration with four banks, helped four clients to borrow money against their old policies to buy new products, Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Thomas Chang (張玉煇) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
The insurer did not confirm if the clients were fully aware of the risks of high leverages, nor did it set up a mechanism to look into the clients’ sources of funds, Chang said.
The commission has asked the firm to punish the managers in charge of underwriting the products, he said.
Taishin International Bank (台新銀行), EnTie Commercial Bank (安泰銀行), Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) and KGI Bank (凱基銀行) were fined NT$8 million, NT$1.8 billion, NT$1.8 billion and NT$600,000 respectively for collaborating with Cardif, Chang said.
Taishin International received a much higher fine as it also breached the Banking Act (銀行法) by approving loans to clients without fulfilling know-your-customer (KYC) regulations, he said,
Chubb Life Insurance Co (安達人壽) was fined NT$3 million, as its salespersons helped three clients borrow money against their old policies to buy new products, but intentionally misstated the sources of funds as clients’ deposits, rental income and investment gains in their reports, Chang said.
Chubb also ignored the inappropriate market practices of its two partner banks, Taishin International and EnTie Commercial, such as encouraging elderly clients to borrow money to buy investment-linked products, he said.
