Manufacturing output shrinks for fifth quarter

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Manufacturing output contracted 2.15 percent year-on-year to NT$3.08 trillion (US$102.84 billion) in the first quarter, marking a fifth straight quarter of declines, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and plunging oil prices, data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed yesterday.

International crude oil prices, which started their steep descent in March, when Saudi Arabia declared a price war on Russia, dealt a heavy blow to traditional manufacturing industries, which were already suffering from weak market demand amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the ministry said.

Chemical materials, base metals, machinery equipment, and vehicles and auto parts saw output decline by 17.8 percent, 9.77 percent, 10.41 percent and 2.92 percent from a year earlier to NT$356.4 billion, NT$311 billion, NT$138.6 billion and NT$80.2 billion respectively, the data showed.

“Due to their price-sensitive nature, these industries are extremely reflective of the global economy, which is looking bleak right now,” Department of Statistics Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) said by telephone, forecasting continuous declines in their output this quarter.

“Oil prices seem to be recovering, but are still much lower compared with US$60 to US$70 per barrel in the second quarter last year,” Wang said.

Electronics component output surged 11.51 percent year-on-year last quarter to NT$899.4 billion, ending four consecutive quarters of declines, due to accelerating 5G deployment and growing market demand for high-performance computing, the ministry said.

Among electronics components, semiconductors rose 32.15 percent to NT$402.9 billion, while LCDs fell 16.52 percent to NT$154.1 billion, it said.

Manufacturing output of computers, electronics goods and optical components expanded 5.72 percent to NT$178.3 billion, as market demand for servers, routers and network switches surged amid lockdowns.

The industry, which has witnessed eight consecutive quarters of growth on the back of the US-China trade dispute, also gained a boost from increasing demand for optical lenses and components for mobile phones and devices, the ministry said.