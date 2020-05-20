Shares of Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥) yesterday closed up 1.53 percent, outpacing the TAIEX’s 1.12 percent increase, after the company on Monday gave a positive outlook for its core businesses this quarter and as the cement market appears to have emerged from the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic in China.
Chinese construction started to resume in March and appeared to have mostly returned to normalcy last month, bolstering the company’s selling prices and output in the current quarter to levels similar to the same period last year, Taiwan Cement president John Li (李鐘培) told an earnings conference in Taipei.
The second quarter might turn out stronger than a year earlier, aided by lower coal prices, which should lift the company’s profit margin, Lee said.
Taiwan Cement posted revenue of NT$10.21 billion (US$340.9 million) last month, up 7.8 percent from March, but down 3.6 percent from a year earlier.
Net income fell 24.06 percent year-on-year to NT$2.99 billion, translating into a two-and-a-half-year low of NT$0.55 per share.
The company attributed the retreat to lockdowns in China, which halted construction on public works and real-estate projects, and a slump in demand for cement.
Li said core operations held relatively resilient, but non-cement businesses weighed on its overall performance. Taiwan Cement has investments in International CSRC Investment Holdings Co (國際中橡), Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp (信昌化工) and the coal-fired Ho-Ping Power Plant (和平電廠).
Taiwan Cement has focused on southern and southwestern China, where cement output has recovered faster than the sector average, senior vice president Edward Huang (黃健強) said.
China’s local governments are speeding up publicly funded construction to help reinvigorate domestic demand and the economy as a whole, which should be favorable to cement sales this quarter and beyond, Huang said, adding that the second half of the year is a high season.
Infrastructure construction is also expected to gain traction in Taiwan and overseas markets, such as Turkey, Portugal and the Ivory Coast, lending support to cement demand and prices, the company said.
Overall, Taiwan Cement is looking at flattish earnings this year in light of a high base last year and lingering virus fallout.
The outbreak has taken a serious toll on major economies, with GDP contractions of 6.8 percent in China, 4.8 percent in the US and 5.8 percent in France in the first quarter, Taiwan Cement chairman Nelson Chang (張安平) said.
Meanwhile, the number of jobless people hit 40 million in the US and 50 million in the eurozone, meriting a cautious outlook, he said.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
SAFE HAVENS: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s warning last week that the COVID-19 pandemic would take a heavy toll on the US economy boosted the two metals Gold jumped toward its peak last month, when prices hit the highest since 2012, after bleak US government data underscored how hard coronavirus-related shutdowns have hit the world’s largest economy. Futures posted the highest close to a week since October 2012 after US factory production plummeted last month by the most in records back to 1919, and a gauge of US retail sales plunged through the record set just a month earlier. “Everybody must have realized it, but it’s just more evidence that the reality is this is a pretty bleak economic picture right now,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist for Blue