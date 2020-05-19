THAILAND
Economy contracts 1.8%
Thailand’s economy contracted at its sharpest pace in eight years by 1.8 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic hit tourism and domestic activity. That was compared with downwardly revised 1.5 percent growth in the final quarter of last year. On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent. The state planning agency slashed its forecast for GDP this year to a contraction of 5 to 6 percent from growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent projected in February.
SINGAPORE
Exports rise unexpectedly
Singapore’s exports unexpectedly climbed for a second straight month last month, mainly due to a jump in pharmaceuticals. Non-oil domestic exports grew 9.7 percent from a year earlier after gaining 17.6 percent in March, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement yesterday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a contraction of 5 percent. Compared with the previous month, exports fell a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent, versus a median estimate for a 19.8 percent contraction. The government is projecting Singapore’s GDP will shrink 1 to 4 percent for this year.
BANKING
Home productivity good: poll
Bankers in Denmark have kept up their productivity levels while working from home, with most employers and employees voicing satisfaction with the results. According to the surveys, 54 percent of the 72 financial institutions polled were “very satisfied” with efficiency levels of bankers working from home. About eight out of 10 bankers were happy with their own performance levels. The surveys were conducted at the end of last month and the beginning of this month. No margin of error was provided.
HOUSING
Chinese prices accelerate
China’s house-price growth accelerated last month as credit easing by the People’s Bank of China gave the property market a lift out of the COVID-19 shutdown. Prices for new homes in 70 major cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, gained 0.42 percent in April, Chinese National Bureau of Statistics data released yesterday showed. That was up from a 0.13 percent increase in March. Prices in the secondary market, which is free from government intervention, rose 0.22 percent last month after edging up just 0.05 percent in March.
AIRLINES
Ryanair profit rises
Irish no-frills airline Ryanair Holdings PLC yesterday said that net profit climbed 13 percent year-on-year to 1 billion euros (US$1.07 billion) in its 2019-2020 financial year, which ended just after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded planes worldwide. Passenger traffic grew 4 percent to 149 million travelers in the period, while revenue swelled 10 percent to 8.5 billion euros. Ryanair forecast a loss in excess of 200 million euros in the first quarter of its 2020-2021 financial year.
INVESTMENT
Ambani continues activity
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani extended his fundraising streak for Jio Platforms Ltd by selling an US$873 million stake to General Atlantic, an early investor in Airbnb Inc and Uber Technologies Inc. The US-based private equity fund’s agreement to take a 1.3 percent stake sets an enterprise value of 5.16 trillion rupees (US$68 billion) for the digital services business of Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, the Mumbai-based company said on Sunday.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada's Northland Power Inc and Singapore's Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter's 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County.
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) last month saw their net profit decline from the previous month due to less contribution from their insurance units, which reported rising hedging costs as the New Taiwan dollar appreciated 1.5 percent versus the greenback. Fubon Financial's net profit decreased 36 percent to NT$5.2 billion (US$174 million) and Fubon Life Insurance Co's (富邦人壽) net profit plunged 79 percent to NT$1.55 billion. The life insurer in a statement on Monday attributed the decline in earnings to higher hedging costs and a high comparison base in March.
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc's leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs.
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread.