World Business Quick Take

Agencies





THAILAND

Economy contracts 1.8%

Thailand’s economy contracted at its sharpest pace in eight years by 1.8 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic hit tourism and domestic activity. That was compared with downwardly revised 1.5 percent growth in the final quarter of last year. On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent. The state planning agency slashed its forecast for GDP this year to a contraction of 5 to 6 percent from growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent projected in February.

SINGAPORE

Exports rise unexpectedly

Singapore’s exports unexpectedly climbed for a second straight month last month, mainly due to a jump in pharmaceuticals. Non-oil domestic exports grew 9.7 percent from a year earlier after gaining 17.6 percent in March, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement yesterday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a contraction of 5 percent. Compared with the previous month, exports fell a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent, versus a median estimate for a 19.8 percent contraction. The government is projecting Singapore’s GDP will shrink 1 to 4 percent for this year.

BANKING

Home productivity good: poll

Bankers in Denmark have kept up their productivity levels while working from home, with most employers and employees voicing satisfaction with the results. According to the surveys, 54 percent of the 72 financial institutions polled were “very satisfied” with efficiency levels of bankers working from home. About eight out of 10 bankers were happy with their own performance levels. The surveys were conducted at the end of last month and the beginning of this month. No margin of error was provided.

HOUSING

Chinese prices accelerate

China’s house-price growth accelerated last month as credit easing by the People’s Bank of China gave the property market a lift out of the COVID-19 shutdown. Prices for new homes in 70 major cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, gained 0.42 percent in April, Chinese National Bureau of Statistics data released yesterday showed. That was up from a 0.13 percent increase in March. Prices in the secondary market, which is free from government intervention, rose 0.22 percent last month after edging up just 0.05 percent in March.

AIRLINES

Ryanair profit rises

Irish no-frills airline Ryanair Holdings PLC yesterday said that net profit climbed 13 percent year-on-year to 1 billion euros (US$1.07 billion) in its 2019-2020 financial year, which ended just after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded planes worldwide. Passenger traffic grew 4 percent to 149 million travelers in the period, while revenue swelled 10 percent to 8.5 billion euros. Ryanair forecast a loss in excess of 200 million euros in the first quarter of its 2020-2021 financial year.

INVESTMENT

Ambani continues activity

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani extended his fundraising streak for Jio Platforms Ltd by selling an US$873 million stake to General Atlantic, an early investor in Airbnb Inc and Uber Technologies Inc. The US-based private equity fund’s agreement to take a 1.3 percent stake sets an enterprise value of 5.16 trillion rupees (US$68 billion) for the digital services business of Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, the Mumbai-based company said on Sunday.