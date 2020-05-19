Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group Corp yesterday reported an US$8.9 billion annual net loss as the COVID-19 pandemic compounded woes caused by its investment in troubled start-up WeWork.
The telecoms and investment giant had previously forecast a net loss of US$8.4 billion for the year that ended in March, warning that it was being hit by the “deteriorating market environment.”
In a press release, the Japanese firm said that its investment businesses — particularly its huge Softbank Vision Fund — had been “adversely affected” by the pandemic.
It reported an operating loss of ￥1.36 trillion (US$12.6 billion) and warned that “if the pandemic continues, the company expects that uncertainty in its investment businesses will remain over the next fiscal year.”
The results are the latest blow for Softbank chief executive officer Masayoshi Son, who has transformed what began as a telecoms company into an investment and tech behemoth with stakes in some of Silicon Valley’s hottest start-ups through its US$100-billion Vision Fund.
Son has faced criticism over his determination to pour money into start-ups that some analysts say are overvalued and lack clear profit models.
His biggest headache has come from office-sharing start-up WeWork, which has fallen from favor after initially being hailed as a dazzling unicorn.
Softbank Group and Son’s Vision Fund have ploughed money into the start-up, but recently withdrew a plan to buy up to US$3 billion WeWork shares.
WeWork is now suing Softbank over the move, alleging a breach of contract.
Softbank Group also announced that Chinese billionaire Jack Ma (馬雲) would resign from its board at a shareholders’ meeting set for June 25. It did not say why he was leaving.
Ma, cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), has been focusing on philanthropy lately, such as donating masks and test kits to help in the efforts against the novel coronavirus.
Softbank announced three new board members, including Softbank chief financial officer Yoshimitsu Goto and Waseda University professor Yuko Kawamoto.
The other new member is Lip-Bu Tan (陳立武), founder of Walden International Inc, a venture capital firm focused on computer chips, cloud and artificial intelligence. He is also chief executive of Cadence Design Systems Inc, a US electronic design automation software and engineering services company.
Additional reporting by AP
