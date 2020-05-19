CHEMICAL ENGINEERS
Trusval posts Q1 loss
Trusval Technology Co (信紘科), which specializes in the design and manufacture of chemical engineering systems for high-tech companies, yesterday posted a net loss of NT$5.78 million (US$192,795) for the first quarter, compared with net profit of NT$644,000 a year earlier, as its large-scale projects entered their final stages, and the company recognized the related costs and expenses. With gross margin falling from 13.92 percent a year earlier to 7.72 percent in the first quarter, the company posted a net loss per share of NT$0.16, down from earnings per share of NT$0.02 in the same period last year. The company posted revenue of NT$343.65 million, up 74.35 percent year-on-year. The company maintained a positive outlook for this quarter as semiconductor foundries continue to implement more advanced technologies, which would benefit it.
METAL CASINGS
Catcher plans NT$10 payout
Catcher Technology Co (可成), the nation’s leading supplier of light metal casings and enclosures for mobile devices, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$10 per share. That represents a payout ratio of 68.35 percent based on the firm’s earnings per share of NT$14.63 last year. The board also agreed on a plan for a rights issue of less than 50 million new shares to strengthen its working capital and support its future business needs. Catcher said that 10 to 15 percent of the new shares would be reserved for the company’s employees. The company is to hold an annual general meeting on June 30 in Tainan to gain shareholders’ approval for the plans, Catcher said in a regulatory filing.
SECURITIES FIRMS
Net income rebounds
The net income of the nation’s securities firms rose 184.03 percent month-on-month to NT$6.68 billion last month, as the TAIEX reversed the downward trend seen the previous month, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. Accumulated net income of securities firms in the first four months of the year was NT$2.08 billion, down 83.34 percent from the same period last year, the exchange said. Separately, the exchange said that 852 domestic listed companies and 76 primary listed companies — excluding financial holding companies — had filed their first-quarter financial statements by Friday last week, which showed that combined revenue declined 7.63 percent year-on-year to NT$6.33 trillion and combined pretax profit decreased 19.83 percent to NT$327 billion.
FUTURES EXCHANGES
TAIFEX, BMD ink deal
The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) and the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad (BMD) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with the intent to pursue a mutually beneficial business partnership. “Through the exchange of successful experiences, and the sharing of information and resources, I believe our cooperation can create synergy and pave the way for further development of both markets,” TAIFEX president Huang Bing-jing (黃炳鈞) said in a statement. BMD chairman Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said that the signing of the agreement was a positive step that would contribute to the development of Asian derivatives markets. “It comes in accordance with our internationalization strategy that will facilitate cooperation in terms of products and market development, and create more opportunities for both exchanges,” he said in the statement.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) last month saw their net profit decline from the previous month due to less contribution from their insurance units, which reported rising hedging costs as the New Taiwan dollar appreciated 1.5 percent versus the greenback. Fubon Financial’s net profit decreased 36 percent to NT$5.2 billion (US$174 million) and Fubon Life Insurance Co’s (富邦人壽) net profit plunged 79 percent to NT$1.55 billion. The life insurer in a statement on Monday attributed the decline in earnings to higher hedging costs and a high comparison base in March. Cathay Financial’s net profit declined 8 percent
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing