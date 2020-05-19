Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





CHEMICAL ENGINEERS

Trusval posts Q1 loss

Trusval Technology Co (信紘科), which specializes in the design and manufacture of chemical engineering systems for high-tech companies, yesterday posted a net loss of NT$5.78 million (US$192,795) for the first quarter, compared with net profit of NT$644,000 a year earlier, as its large-scale projects entered their final stages, and the company recognized the related costs and expenses. With gross margin falling from 13.92 percent a year earlier to 7.72 percent in the first quarter, the company posted a net loss per share of NT$0.16, down from earnings per share of NT$0.02 in the same period last year. The company posted revenue of NT$343.65 million, up 74.35 percent year-on-year. The company maintained a positive outlook for this quarter as semiconductor foundries continue to implement more advanced technologies, which would benefit it.

METAL CASINGS

Catcher plans NT$10 payout

Catcher Technology Co (可成), the nation’s leading supplier of light metal casings and enclosures for mobile devices, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$10 per share. That represents a payout ratio of 68.35 percent based on the firm’s earnings per share of NT$14.63 last year. The board also agreed on a plan for a rights issue of less than 50 million new shares to strengthen its working capital and support its future business needs. Catcher said that 10 to 15 percent of the new shares would be reserved for the company’s employees. The company is to hold an annual general meeting on June 30 in Tainan to gain shareholders’ approval for the plans, Catcher said in a regulatory filing.

SECURITIES FIRMS

Net income rebounds

The net income of the nation’s securities firms rose 184.03 percent month-on-month to NT$6.68 billion last month, as the TAIEX reversed the downward trend seen the previous month, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. Accumulated net income of securities firms in the first four months of the year was NT$2.08 billion, down 83.34 percent from the same period last year, the exchange said. Separately, the exchange said that 852 domestic listed companies and 76 primary listed companies — excluding financial holding companies — had filed their first-quarter financial statements by Friday last week, which showed that combined revenue declined 7.63 percent year-on-year to NT$6.33 trillion and combined pretax profit decreased 19.83 percent to NT$327 billion.

FUTURES EXCHANGES

TAIFEX, BMD ink deal

The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) and the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad (BMD) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with the intent to pursue a mutually beneficial business partnership. “Through the exchange of successful experiences, and the sharing of information and resources, I believe our cooperation can create synergy and pave the way for further development of both markets,” TAIFEX president Huang Bing-jing (黃炳鈞) said in a statement. BMD chairman Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said that the signing of the agreement was a positive step that would contribute to the development of Asian derivatives markets. “It comes in accordance with our internationalization strategy that will facilitate cooperation in terms of products and market development, and create more opportunities for both exchanges,” he said in the statement.