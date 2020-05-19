The production value of the nation’s IC industry was NT$723.8 billion (US$24.14 billion) in the first quarter of this year, down 4 percent from the previous quarter, but up 28.3 percent from a year earlier, a think tank said yesterday.
Due to the effects of the standard off-season period, fewer working days and the COVID-19 pandemic, IC design, manufacturing, packaging and testing output all fell from the fourth quarter of last year, but rose from the same period last year, the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center said.
The IC design segment posted the steepest quarterly decline of 7.7 percent to NT$174.5 billion, while IC packaging dropped 7.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$89.5 billion and IC testing dropped 4.7 percent to NT$40.5 billion.
Meanwhile, the production value of the IC manufacturing industry posted a quarterly decline of 1.6 percent to NT$419.3 billion.
With the traditional peak season gradually phasing in, and demand increasing for 5G chips and video game consoles, the center forecast that IC design would rebound in the second quarter to NT$182.8 billion, up 4.8 percent from the previous quarter and making it the best performing sector.
However, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the production values of IC manufacturing, packaging and testing sectors in the second quarter are forecast to decline 5 percent, 4.5 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.
Second-quarter output for the IC industry as a whole would be about NT$706 billion, down 2.5 percent from the first quarter, the center said.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) last month saw their net profit decline from the previous month due to less contribution from their insurance units, which reported rising hedging costs as the New Taiwan dollar appreciated 1.5 percent versus the greenback. Fubon Financial’s net profit decreased 36 percent to NT$5.2 billion (US$174 million) and Fubon Life Insurance Co’s (富邦人壽) net profit plunged 79 percent to NT$1.55 billion. The life insurer in a statement on Monday attributed the decline in earnings to higher hedging costs and a high comparison base in March. Cathay Financial’s net profit declined 8 percent
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing