IC industry production value up 23.8% annually

Staff writer, with CNA





The production value of the nation’s IC industry was NT$723.8 billion (US$24.14 billion) in the first quarter of this year, down 4 percent from the previous quarter, but up 28.3 percent from a year earlier, a think tank said yesterday.

Due to the effects of the standard off-season period, fewer working days and the COVID-19 pandemic, IC design, manufacturing, packaging and testing output all fell from the fourth quarter of last year, but rose from the same period last year, the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center said.

The IC design segment posted the steepest quarterly decline of 7.7 percent to NT$174.5 billion, while IC packaging dropped 7.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$89.5 billion and IC testing dropped 4.7 percent to NT$40.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the production value of the IC manufacturing industry posted a quarterly decline of 1.6 percent to NT$419.3 billion.

With the traditional peak season gradually phasing in, and demand increasing for 5G chips and video game consoles, the center forecast that IC design would rebound in the second quarter to NT$182.8 billion, up 4.8 percent from the previous quarter and making it the best performing sector.

However, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the production values of IC manufacturing, packaging and testing sectors in the second quarter are forecast to decline 5 percent, 4.5 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

Second-quarter output for the IC industry as a whole would be about NT$706 billion, down 2.5 percent from the first quarter, the center said.