Virus puts 21,067 on unpaid leave

Staff writer, with CNA





In the wake of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of furloughed employees in the nation has risen to 21,067, the most since November 2009.

As of Friday last week, 21,067 employees had agreed with their employers to go on unpaid leave, up 2,067 from seven days earlier, while 1,189 companies had introduced unpaid leave programs, up 142 from a week earlier, Ministry of Labor data released yesterday showed.

The number of furloughed employees is the highest since November 2009, when 19,948 were on furlough due to the effects of the global financial crisis, the ministry data showed.

At the height of the crisis in February 2009, the number on unpaid leave peaked at nearly 239,000.

By industry, the manufacturing sector had 8,786 workers on furlough at the end of last week, 41.7 percent of the total number of employees and the highest of any sector, the data showed.

The hospitality, food and beverage sector had the second-highest number of furloughed workers with 3,998, followed by the wholesale and retail sector with 3,882.

The 1,189 firms with unpaid leave programs were the highest since statistics were first recorded in January 2009, the data showed.

The previous record of 903 companies with such programs set during the 2008-2009 financial crisis was first passed on May 1 with 922 firms and then again on May 8 with 1,047 companies.

Most of the firms implementing unpaid leave programs have workforces of fewer than 50 people, the ministry said.

Such programs typically last for less than three months, with employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, it added.