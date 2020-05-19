In the wake of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of furloughed employees in the nation has risen to 21,067, the most since November 2009.
As of Friday last week, 21,067 employees had agreed with their employers to go on unpaid leave, up 2,067 from seven days earlier, while 1,189 companies had introduced unpaid leave programs, up 142 from a week earlier, Ministry of Labor data released yesterday showed.
The number of furloughed employees is the highest since November 2009, when 19,948 were on furlough due to the effects of the global financial crisis, the ministry data showed.
At the height of the crisis in February 2009, the number on unpaid leave peaked at nearly 239,000.
By industry, the manufacturing sector had 8,786 workers on furlough at the end of last week, 41.7 percent of the total number of employees and the highest of any sector, the data showed.
The hospitality, food and beverage sector had the second-highest number of furloughed workers with 3,998, followed by the wholesale and retail sector with 3,882.
The 1,189 firms with unpaid leave programs were the highest since statistics were first recorded in January 2009, the data showed.
The previous record of 903 companies with such programs set during the 2008-2009 financial crisis was first passed on May 1 with 922 firms and then again on May 8 with 1,047 companies.
Most of the firms implementing unpaid leave programs have workforces of fewer than 50 people, the ministry said.
Such programs typically last for less than three months, with employees taking five to eight days of unpaid leave per month, it added.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) last month saw their net profit decline from the previous month due to less contribution from their insurance units, which reported rising hedging costs as the New Taiwan dollar appreciated 1.5 percent versus the greenback. Fubon Financial’s net profit decreased 36 percent to NT$5.2 billion (US$174 million) and Fubon Life Insurance Co’s (富邦人壽) net profit plunged 79 percent to NT$1.55 billion. The life insurer in a statement on Monday attributed the decline in earnings to higher hedging costs and a high comparison base in March. Cathay Financial’s net profit declined 8 percent
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing