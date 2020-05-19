Taiwan must seize the opportunity to work with major economies seeking to relocate global supply chains outside of China amid the COVID-19 pandemic, academics said ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) second term, which begins tomorrow.
The pandemic, which has made many nations aware of their growing economic dependence on China for goods in several critical sectors, has led to calls to delink global supply chains of major industries from China.
That trend offers an extremely good opportunity for Taiwan, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), consulting director of the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center.
The US, China and Europe could all look to develop independent production capabilities in the post-COVID-19 world, and Taiwan has an opportunity to become an important partner for all of them, he said.
The US would still be the world leader, but would not be able to go it alone, and would have to form partnerships with economies such as Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and the EU, he added.
Taiwan is well positioned, because the COVID-19 pandemic has opened the world’s eyes to the strengths of Taiwanese businesses, including their ability to respond quickly to different situations, their high degree of flexibility and the quality of their goods, he said.
That was seen most clearly in the ramping up of production of masks and personal protective equipment for medical workers to meet high demand during the pandemic, he added.
Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院) research fellow Darson Chiu (邱達生) predicted that the US economy would recover faster from the pandemic than China.
That trend has already prompted more Taiwanese businesses operating overseas to increase their investments back home, while reducing their investments in China and other nations, Chiu said.
It would be in Taiwan’s interest if the US were to create an alliance of “trusted partners” to restructure supply chains away from China, as has been reported, he said.
An alliance would apply common standards to everything from digital business, energy and infrastructure to trade, education and commerce, with South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, India and Vietnam among the potential partners, Reuters reported earlier this month.
Though Taiwan was not on that list of “trusted partners,” it is a reasonable assumption that it would have an opportunity to be included in the next phase given that it is considered a US partner in the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy,” Chiu said.
“We must let the United States know that Taiwan can make its planned supply chains more complete,” he said.
The Taiwanese semiconductor industry’s advantage in wafer fabrication, as well as packaging and testing technology, would help the US build up its IC design capabilities, Chiu said.
The strength of the nation’s small and medium-sized enterprises in producing spare parts and components would also strengthen the new supply chains, he said.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) last month saw their net profit decline from the previous month due to less contribution from their insurance units, which reported rising hedging costs as the New Taiwan dollar appreciated 1.5 percent versus the greenback. Fubon Financial’s net profit decreased 36 percent to NT$5.2 billion (US$174 million) and Fubon Life Insurance Co’s (富邦人壽) net profit plunged 79 percent to NT$1.55 billion. The life insurer in a statement on Monday attributed the decline in earnings to higher hedging costs and a high comparison base in March. Cathay Financial’s net profit declined 8 percent
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing