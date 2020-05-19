Credit card spending rises to NT$500m in September 2019

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Credit card spending on food delivery services hit NT$500 million (US$16.68 million) in September last year, five times higher than a year earlier, the National Credit Card Center said in a report yesterday.

The number of transactions through food delivery service also jumped eight times higher year-on-year to 2 million in September, the report said.

However, average spending per transaction slid from NT$413 a year earlier to NT$244, which it partly attributed to more small stores partnering with food delivery platforms.

About 47.47 percent of total transactions were less than NT$200 each, while another 42.69 percent were between NT$201 and NT$500 per transaction, the center’s data showed.

The food delivery platforms included Uber Eats Taiwan, Foodpanda, Deliveroo and locally developed YoWoo Delivery (有無外送) and Foodomo.

Deliveroo withdrew from the Taiwanese market early last month.

With more consumers preferring digital services than dining out, spending on food delivery is expected to increase further this year, center spokesman Eric Hwang (黃國鴻) said by telephone.

People have refrained from visiting restaurants to avoid infections since COVID-19 began spreading worldwide in late January, with credit card spending on dining falling 9 percent to NT$16 billion in February, from NT$17.6 billion a year earlier, the center’s data showed.

“Online food order and delivery services used to be more popular among young people, but older people have also gotten into the habit of using digital services amid the outbreak. They might continue this habit for a long while,” Hwang said.