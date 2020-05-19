Q1 sales decline at housing projects in north

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The number of homes for sale in housing projects declined modestly in northern Taiwan in the first quarter, reflecting stable demand, although overall market confidence remained low due to lingering concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese-language My Housing Monthly reported last week.

The number of presale and newly completed projects dropped 3.5 percent from three months earlier to 1,465, suggesting demand is stable, My Housing Monthly research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.

The data translated into a 4.5 percent decrease compared with the same time last year, Ho said.

Taipei had a quarterly 6 percent retreat with 210 projects, mostly concentrated in the second-tier districts of Beitou (北投), Zhongshan (中山) and Neihu (內湖) with 32, 28 and 25 projects respectively, the magazine reported.

Some projects have been on the market for a while, but less convenient locations have contributed to their slow digestion, Ho said.

In New Taipei City, the number of projects for sale dropped 4 percent to 444 — mostly in Tamsui District (淡水), 57; Linkou District (林口), 53; and Banciao District (板橋), 44, he said.

The launch of the light-rail system in Tamsui has attracted property development funds and pushed up housing prices in the suburban region in the past few years, Ho said, adding that the trend is sharpening differences between buyers and sellers over property values.

Taoyuan posted an increase in projects available for sale to 392, compared with 390 in the previous quarter, the magazine reported.

Supply is the highest in Taoyuan District (桃園) at 73 and not significantly lower elsewhere across the municipality, thanks to improving infrastructure and relative housing affordability, it said.

The number of projects might climb higher in the municipality this year for the same reasons, Ho said.

The decline in projects for sale is positive for the market, as it would help avoid a supply glut and ease price correction pressures, he said.

Developers could use some pragmatism and cut prices if they aim to facilitate transactions, he said, adding that market confidence remains weak due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Taiwan had not reported a new infection for 11 straight days as of yesterday, confirmed cases continue to rise elsewhere in the world, limiting the pace of an economic rebound and putting pressure on the property market, Ho said.