The number of homes for sale in housing projects declined modestly in northern Taiwan in the first quarter, reflecting stable demand, although overall market confidence remained low due to lingering concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese-language My Housing Monthly reported last week.
The number of presale and newly completed projects dropped 3.5 percent from three months earlier to 1,465, suggesting demand is stable, My Housing Monthly research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.
The data translated into a 4.5 percent decrease compared with the same time last year, Ho said.
Taipei had a quarterly 6 percent retreat with 210 projects, mostly concentrated in the second-tier districts of Beitou (北投), Zhongshan (中山) and Neihu (內湖) with 32, 28 and 25 projects respectively, the magazine reported.
Some projects have been on the market for a while, but less convenient locations have contributed to their slow digestion, Ho said.
In New Taipei City, the number of projects for sale dropped 4 percent to 444 — mostly in Tamsui District (淡水), 57; Linkou District (林口), 53; and Banciao District (板橋), 44, he said.
The launch of the light-rail system in Tamsui has attracted property development funds and pushed up housing prices in the suburban region in the past few years, Ho said, adding that the trend is sharpening differences between buyers and sellers over property values.
Taoyuan posted an increase in projects available for sale to 392, compared with 390 in the previous quarter, the magazine reported.
Supply is the highest in Taoyuan District (桃園) at 73 and not significantly lower elsewhere across the municipality, thanks to improving infrastructure and relative housing affordability, it said.
The number of projects might climb higher in the municipality this year for the same reasons, Ho said.
The decline in projects for sale is positive for the market, as it would help avoid a supply glut and ease price correction pressures, he said.
Developers could use some pragmatism and cut prices if they aim to facilitate transactions, he said, adding that market confidence remains weak due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Taiwan had not reported a new infection for 11 straight days as of yesterday, confirmed cases continue to rise elsewhere in the world, limiting the pace of an economic rebound and putting pressure on the property market, Ho said.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) last month saw their net profit decline from the previous month due to less contribution from their insurance units, which reported rising hedging costs as the New Taiwan dollar appreciated 1.5 percent versus the greenback. Fubon Financial’s net profit decreased 36 percent to NT$5.2 billion (US$174 million) and Fubon Life Insurance Co’s (富邦人壽) net profit plunged 79 percent to NT$1.55 billion. The life insurer in a statement on Monday attributed the decline in earnings to higher hedging costs and a high comparison base in March. Cathay Financial’s net profit declined 8 percent
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing