Convenience store sales up 5% in Q1

Staff writer, with CNA





Convenience stores in Taiwan saw their sales rise in the first quarter despite an overall decline in activity in the retail sector because of growth in online demand and an increase in the number of outlets, Ministry of Economic Affairs figures showed.

Although overall retail sales were down 0.6 percent in the first quarter, convenience store sales grew 5 percent year-on-year to NT$84.7 billion (US$2.83 billion), data compiled by the ministry showed.

Convenience store chains catered to consumers preferring to shop from home during the COVID-19 outbreak by expanding their e-commerce operations, resulting in a 25 percent increase in online sales, which far outpaced the 4.7 percent growth in sales at their physical outlets.

Online sales only accounted for 1.1 percent of total sales in the first quarter, but that was up from 0.9 percent a year earlier.

An increase in stores helped boost revenue during the quarter, the ministry said.

Chains expanded their presence from 11,465 stores at the end of December to 11,551 stores at the end of March, even as fears over the outbreak put a damper on spending.

The strong showing propelled convenience stores past department store chains in the race for the biggest share of the domestic retail sector, the ministry said.

In the first quarter, convenience store sales accounted for 27.3 percent of total retail sales, up from 26.1 percent for the whole of last year, while department store chains, affected by coronavirus fears, saw their share fall to 23.6 percent from 27.9 percent for last year, it said.

Last year, convenience stores registered a record NT$331.6 billion in sales, up 3.1 percent from a year earlier, ministry data showed.

The importance of convenience stores in the local retail sector has noticeably grown in the past few years, with the number of stores expanding from 8,564 at the end of 2016 to 11,465 at the end of last year, the ministry said.

Chains have successfully broadened their appeal, such as by bringing in fresh food and coffee, it said.