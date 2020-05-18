Convenience stores in Taiwan saw their sales rise in the first quarter despite an overall decline in activity in the retail sector because of growth in online demand and an increase in the number of outlets, Ministry of Economic Affairs figures showed.
Although overall retail sales were down 0.6 percent in the first quarter, convenience store sales grew 5 percent year-on-year to NT$84.7 billion (US$2.83 billion), data compiled by the ministry showed.
Convenience store chains catered to consumers preferring to shop from home during the COVID-19 outbreak by expanding their e-commerce operations, resulting in a 25 percent increase in online sales, which far outpaced the 4.7 percent growth in sales at their physical outlets.
Online sales only accounted for 1.1 percent of total sales in the first quarter, but that was up from 0.9 percent a year earlier.
An increase in stores helped boost revenue during the quarter, the ministry said.
Chains expanded their presence from 11,465 stores at the end of December to 11,551 stores at the end of March, even as fears over the outbreak put a damper on spending.
The strong showing propelled convenience stores past department store chains in the race for the biggest share of the domestic retail sector, the ministry said.
In the first quarter, convenience store sales accounted for 27.3 percent of total retail sales, up from 26.1 percent for the whole of last year, while department store chains, affected by coronavirus fears, saw their share fall to 23.6 percent from 27.9 percent for last year, it said.
Last year, convenience stores registered a record NT$331.6 billion in sales, up 3.1 percent from a year earlier, ministry data showed.
The importance of convenience stores in the local retail sector has noticeably grown in the past few years, with the number of stores expanding from 8,564 at the end of 2016 to 11,465 at the end of last year, the ministry said.
Chains have successfully broadened their appeal, such as by bringing in fresh food and coffee, it said.
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)
Taiwan has become the third-best investment destination after it moved up a place in a global ranking, according to a triannual report by US-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence SA (BERI), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. Taiwan scored a profit opportunity recommendation (POR) — a gauge BERI uses to evaluate a nation as an investment destination — of 61 in the report, which recommended that investors increase holdings on the local equity market, the ministry said in a statement. BERI uses three main indicators to assess investment risk: operating conditions (operations risk), political risk and foreign exchange and external accounts position
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) last month saw their net profit decline from the previous month due to less contribution from their insurance units, which reported rising hedging costs as the New Taiwan dollar appreciated 1.5 percent versus the greenback. Fubon Financial’s net profit decreased 36 percent to NT$5.2 billion (US$174 million) and Fubon Life Insurance Co’s (富邦人壽) net profit plunged 79 percent to NT$1.55 billion. The life insurer in a statement on Monday attributed the decline in earnings to higher hedging costs and a high comparison base in March. Cathay Financial’s net profit declined 8 percent