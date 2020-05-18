HSBC Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) on Friday announced that it would donate NT$3 million (US$100,167) to assist people in Taiwan affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank said that it would team up with two of its longstanding charity partners — World Vision Taiwan and the Mennonite Social Welfare Foundation — to provide food, hygiene assistance and emergency allowances to more than 13,000 people in need.
This is part of HSBC Group’s multi-faceted initiative to support individuals, businesses and communities worldwide, it said.
Photo courtesy of HSBC Taiwan Ltd
On Friday morning, HSBC Taiwan chief executive officer Adam Chen (陳志堅) and the bank’s managers assisted in packing health kits at World Vision Taiwan’s offices and personally wrote greeting cards to be included with the packages.
Afterward, Chen visited elderly people in Hualien with volunteers of the Mennonite Foundation to show them that people care and give them daily necessities.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected societies and economies worldwide. In Taiwan, we are truly proud of the excellent prevention outcomes achieved. As well as collaborating with the government’s prevention measures, we have set the goal of doing our best to keep this positive prevention momentum going,” Chen said. “In collaboration with our two longstanding partners, we are committed to caring for people in need and extending the support that HSBC shows its customers to the wider community.”
The firms’ donation would provide more than 13,000 people with health kits, food deliveries, health education and epidemic prevention, as well as emergency relief funds and supplies in Taiwan for vulnerable children, underprivileged families and disadvantaged older people who live alone, the bank said.
HSBC Taiwan is also inviting employees and customers to donate to World Vision Taiwan and the Mennonite Foundation, to support communities needing more resources in the fight against the coronavirus.
HSBC said it has long taken to heart the needs of Taiwan’s disadvantaged children and older people. The bank last year donated NT$1.3 million to World Vision Taiwan to support career development for young people through the organizing of classes such as cooking, coffee brewing and diving. The training helped disadvantaged young people learn professional skills and find a career path.
The bank said that over the past few years, it has donated NT$15 million to the Mennonite Foundation to help elderly people in eastern Taiwan by establishing 24 daycare centers, as well as two centers for those with disabilities.
HSBC has set up a US$25 million donation fund to support the international medical response to COVID-19 in protecting vulnerable people and ensuring food security.
The bank said that it has introduced a number of special initiatives to support customers in all of its markets whose lives have been affected by the pandemic.
In Taiwan, the bank said that its initiatives are easing the funding needs of customers by deferring payments, reducing interest rates and approving labor loans.
HSBC Taiwan is also participating in the government’s relief program for corporate customers, to help them during this difficult time, the bank added.
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)
Taiwan has become the third-best investment destination after it moved up a place in a global ranking, according to a triannual report by US-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence SA (BERI), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. Taiwan scored a profit opportunity recommendation (POR) — a gauge BERI uses to evaluate a nation as an investment destination — of 61 in the report, which recommended that investors increase holdings on the local equity market, the ministry said in a statement. BERI uses three main indicators to assess investment risk: operating conditions (operations risk), political risk and foreign exchange and external accounts position
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) last month saw their net profit decline from the previous month due to less contribution from their insurance units, which reported rising hedging costs as the New Taiwan dollar appreciated 1.5 percent versus the greenback. Fubon Financial’s net profit decreased 36 percent to NT$5.2 billion (US$174 million) and Fubon Life Insurance Co’s (富邦人壽) net profit plunged 79 percent to NT$1.55 billion. The life insurer in a statement on Monday attributed the decline in earnings to higher hedging costs and a high comparison base in March. Cathay Financial’s net profit declined 8 percent