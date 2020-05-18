HSBC donates NT$3m to benefit 13,000 amid virus

HSBC Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) on Friday announced that it would donate NT$3 million (US$100,167) to assist people in Taiwan affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank said that it would team up with two of its longstanding charity partners — World Vision Taiwan and the Mennonite Social Welfare Foundation — to provide food, hygiene assistance and emergency allowances to more than 13,000 people in need.

This is part of HSBC Group’s multi-faceted initiative to support individuals, businesses and communities worldwide, it said.

HSBC Taiwan Ltd chief executive officer Adam Chen, front row, second left, and senior managers pose for a group photograph with World Vision Taiwan CEO Andrew Wang, front row center, at World Vision Taiwan’s office in Taipei on May 15. Photo courtesy of HSBC Taiwan Ltd

On Friday morning, HSBC Taiwan chief executive officer Adam Chen (陳志堅) and the bank’s managers assisted in packing health kits at World Vision Taiwan’s offices and personally wrote greeting cards to be included with the packages.

Afterward, Chen visited elderly people in Hualien with volunteers of the Mennonite Foundation to show them that people care and give them daily necessities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected societies and economies worldwide. In Taiwan, we are truly proud of the excellent prevention outcomes achieved. As well as collaborating with the government’s prevention measures, we have set the goal of doing our best to keep this positive prevention momentum going,” Chen said. “In collaboration with our two longstanding partners, we are committed to caring for people in need and extending the support that HSBC shows its customers to the wider community.”

The firms’ donation would provide more than 13,000 people with health kits, food deliveries, health education and epidemic prevention, as well as emergency relief funds and supplies in Taiwan for vulnerable children, underprivileged families and disadvantaged older people who live alone, the bank said.

HSBC Taiwan is also inviting employees and customers to donate to World Vision Taiwan and the Mennonite Foundation, to support communities needing more resources in the fight against the coronavirus.

HSBC said it has long taken to heart the needs of Taiwan’s disadvantaged children and older people. The bank last year donated NT$1.3 million to World Vision Taiwan to support career development for young people through the organizing of classes such as cooking, coffee brewing and diving. The training helped disadvantaged young people learn professional skills and find a career path.

The bank said that over the past few years, it has donated NT$15 million to the Mennonite Foundation to help elderly people in eastern Taiwan by establishing 24 daycare centers, as well as two centers for those with disabilities.

HSBC has set up a US$25 million donation fund to support the international medical response to COVID-19 in protecting vulnerable people and ensuring food security.

The bank said that it has introduced a number of special initiatives to support customers in all of its markets whose lives have been affected by the pandemic.

In Taiwan, the bank said that its initiatives are easing the funding needs of customers by deferring payments, reducing interest rates and approving labor loans.

HSBC Taiwan is also participating in the government’s relief program for corporate customers, to help them during this difficult time, the bank added.