Taiwan’s biggest bicycle makers, Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械) and Merida Industry Co Ltd (美利達), last week reported annual declines in net profit and revenue in the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, demand for bicycles is expected to increase in the US and Europe once lockdowns are lifted, as they are safer for commuting and a better sports option, which would be a positive development for the two bicycle makers, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said last week.
Giant on Thursday reported that net income fell 7.96 percent year-on-year to NT$629.41 million (US$21.02 million) in the first quarter and consolidated revenue declined 9.33 percent to NT$13.32 billion. Earnings per share were NT$1.68, down from NT$1.82 a year earlier.
Photo: AFP
The firm’s bicycle shipments totaled 800,000 units, down 20 percent year-on-year, mainly dragged down by the EU market, while electric bicycle shipments declined 9 percent from a year earlier.
“Although the US market was still in lockdown in March to April, US sales in April surged 40 percent year-on-year, as US bicycle stores are viewed as essential stores and can open during the lockdown, while there was a rising demand for mid-end products with a price range of US$500 to US$1,000 each, mainly for leisure sports activities and commuting,” Yuanta analyst Peggy Shih (施姵帆) said in a note on Friday.
“We expect that people in the EU market will also increase their demand for bicycles after lockdowns are lifted,” Shih said. “Its e-bike growth story will continue after a gradual economic resurgence.”
Merida’s net income declined 1.77 percent to NT$470.43 million and revenue fell 5.72 percent to NT$5.26 billion, while earnings per share were down from NT$1.6 to NT$1.57, the company’s financial statement showed.
The firm’s first-quarter bicycle shipments were 9.68 percent less than a year earlier at 206,270 units, while a 57 percent growth in electric bicycle shipments was offset by a drop in traditional bike shipments.
“Merida’s market demand has shifted to [low to mid-end] bikes with free on board prices of less than US$200 on average since the COVID-19 breakout in the US, EU and China, driven by needs for safer commuting,” Shih said in a separate note on Thursday. “The e-bike growth story is likely to continue with 10 to 15 percent year-on-year growth, but traditional high-end bikes are still likely to see 15 to 30 percent annual declines.”
Shares in Giant rose 6.42 percent to NT$199 on Friday, while Merida shares were up 1.65 percent to NT$154 in Taipei trading.
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)
Taiwan has become the third-best investment destination after it moved up a place in a global ranking, according to a triannual report by US-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence SA (BERI), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. Taiwan scored a profit opportunity recommendation (POR) — a gauge BERI uses to evaluate a nation as an investment destination — of 61 in the report, which recommended that investors increase holdings on the local equity market, the ministry said in a statement. BERI uses three main indicators to assess investment risk: operating conditions (operations risk), political risk and foreign exchange and external accounts position
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) last month saw their net profit decline from the previous month due to less contribution from their insurance units, which reported rising hedging costs as the New Taiwan dollar appreciated 1.5 percent versus the greenback. Fubon Financial’s net profit decreased 36 percent to NT$5.2 billion (US$174 million) and Fubon Life Insurance Co’s (富邦人壽) net profit plunged 79 percent to NT$1.55 billion. The life insurer in a statement on Monday attributed the decline in earnings to higher hedging costs and a high comparison base in March. Cathay Financial’s net profit declined 8 percent