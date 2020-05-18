CPC, Formosa fuel prices to rise for third straight week

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s two major fuel suppliers announced price hikes yesterday for a third consecutive week as international crude oil prices continued to rebound.

State-run CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) is to raise its retail gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.9 per liter, effective today, the company said.

After the increase, prices at CPC stations are to be NT$19.1, NT$20.6 and NT$22.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, and NT$16.3 per liter for premium diesel, it said.

The latest price hikes came after international oil prices increased this past week due to the gradual stabilization of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide and news that Saudi Arabia would further cut oil production next month.

CPC adjusts its fuel prices weekly based on changes in crude oil prices, using a weighted oil price formula composed of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude.

Based on that formula, the price of crude rose US$3.36 over the past week from US$24.87 per barrel to US$28.23 per barrel, the company said.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced identical price hikes to take effect today.

After the adjustments, prices at Formosa stations are to be NT$19.1, NT$20.5 and NT$22.6 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, and NT$16.1 per liter for premium diesel.