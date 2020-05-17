The US dollar on Friday posted a small weekly gain, while the Australian dollar fell about 1 percent as the threat of a second wave of COVID-19 infections rattled investors.
New infections were recorded in countries that have eased restrictions on public life, denting earlier investor optimism that economies could go back to normal soon.
As hopes faded for a quick global recovery from the pandemic, traders unloaded the trade-sensitive Australian dollar and moved into safer assets such as the US dollar.
“The risk is clear that the opening of economies takes longer to materialize vs what markets are discounting,” wrote Carl Hammer, head of macro and fixed income, currencies and commodities research at SEB SA.
The euro was neutral versus the US dollar at US$1.0812, down 0.3 percent for the week. The common currency held its ground after German economic output contracted 2.2 percent in the first quarter, as market participants were expecting.
“Data published since the first estimate has been generally weaker than expected and we see a risk of the first estimates being revised down for several countries,” Hammer said.
The euro had fallen to US$1.0636 in March during a virus-induced market rout and is now trading not far from that level.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the greenback, losing NT$0.002 to close at NT$29.950, down 0.2 percent for the week.
The US dollar index, which compares the greenback with six major currencies, slipped 0.1 to 100.36 on Friday, but was up 0.6 percent for the week on rising Sino-US trade tensions.
US President Donald Trump signaled a further deterioration of his relationship with China over the pandemic, saying he had no interest in speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) right now and going so far as to suggest he could even cut ties with the world’s second-largest economy.
The Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar were both flat at 0.6461 and 0.5992 respectively.
However, the Australian dollar was down 1.1 percent against the greenback since Monday.
The yen rose 0.1 percent to ￥107.09 per US dollar, but has been grounding lower this week as US Federal Reserve officials talked down the prospect of negative rates, also buoying the greenback. For the week, the yen lost 0.4 percent against the US dollar.
The British pound remained under pressure on Friday, falling 0.2 percent to US$1.2207 — up 1.6 percent for the week — following the British government’s reiterating its refusal to extend the Brexit transition deadline beyond December.
The Swedish krona, which took a massive hit in March, was recovering and SEB estimated that on a trade-weighted basis, the currency was now at a stronger level then before the pandemic started.
The krona on Friday closed at 9.85 per US dollar, down 1 percent for the week.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
