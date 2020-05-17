Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after meandering on news about economies reopening, mixed with worries about the prolonged health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The TAIEX rose 0.32 percent to close at 10,814.92, paring its weekly loss to 0.8 percent.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 on Friday recouped earlier losses to finish at 20,037.47, up 0.6 percent. The index was down 0.7 percent for the week.
South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday gained 0.2 percent to 1,927.88, but it lost 1 percent on the week.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.4 percent to 5,404.80 on Friday, up 0.3 percent for the week.
Hong Kong stocks fell slightly on Friday, wrapping up their worst week in three, as Sino-US tensions re-emerged and fresh data pointed to lackluster consumption in China.
At the close of trade, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.1 percent at 23,797.47. The benchmark lost 1.8 percent for the week, marking the biggest fall in three weeks.
The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.1 percent, the IT sector lost 1 percent, the financial sector ended 0.4 percent higher and the property sector slipped 0.3 percent.
US President Donald Trump said he had no interest in speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) right now and suggested he could even cut ties with the world’s second-largest economy, as the pandemic had cast a pall over his January trade deal with Beijing.
China’s consumption remained weak and retail sales fell 7.5 percent last month, even as industrial output beat estimates and rose for the first time this year.
“Bright spots in the markets and the economy should not breed complacency about being out of the woods,” Riki Ogawa of Mizuho Bank Ltd said. “Fact is, even as economies prepare to emerge from varying degrees of lockdown, restoration of normalcy is a much longer road.”
Parts of Japan were gradually easing requests for people to stay home and for some businesses to stay closed, while worries deepen over case numbers rising.
The Keidanren, which represents more than 1,000 Japanese companies and regional economic groups, released guidelines for safer work, including instructions on having office workers coming into the office three days each week to minimize commutes, and adapting workplaces for social distancing.
Additional reporting by staff writer
