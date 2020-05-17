Wall St swings on clashing sentiment

‘CONFLICTING FACTORS’: US sales and manufacturing output showed record falls as Donald Trump revived tensions with China by announcing new curbs on Huawei

Reuters, NEW YORK





Wall Street’s three major indices closed higher after swinging between gains and losses on Friday as investors weighed worries about Sino-US trade relations and weaker-than-expected US economic data against growing optimism that easing COVID-19 restrictions would boost activity this month.

Economic data painted a grim picture as US retail sales and manufacturing output showed record declines last month due to virus-related stay-at-home orders.

The data came after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions with China by moving to block semiconductor shipments to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from global chipmakers.

The trade worries sent the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down more than 2 percent.

China was swift to respond with a report saying that it was ready to put US companies on an “unreliable entity list,” the state-run Global Times reported.

The combination of trade tensions and weak data had sent S&P 500 down about 1.3 percent earlier in the session, but for much of the afternoon session it oscillated between positive and negative territory.

“We got the Friday jitters on China trade, but late this afternoon the market turned its focus on reopenings,” said John Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio.

“We’re smack in the middle of May and think this might be the worst of the economic numbers. There’s a chance they start to slowly turn positive,” Augustine said, citing moves by most US states to at least partially reopen their economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 60.08 points, or 0.25 percent, to 23,685.42, the S&P 500 gained 11.2 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,863.7 and the NASDAQ Composite added 70.84 points, or 0.79 percent, to 9,014.56.

However, for the week, the S&P 500 fell 2.3 percent, its biggest weekly drop since the week of March 20. The Dow dropped 2.7 percent, while the NASDAQ declined 1.2 percent, marking their biggest weekly drops since the week that ended on April 3.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors closed higher on Friday, led by a 1.3 percent gain in communications services. Utilities was the weakest with a 1.4 percent drop followed by a 0.7 percent drop in financial stocks.

“Today has very much been about this battle of conflicting factors,” Franklin Templeton Investments multiasset solutions chief investment officer Ed Perks said, adding that without “something that’s going to give us direction” investors are viewing it as a lackluster Friday after a long week.

The small-cap Russell 2000 outperformed with a 1.6 percent gain. One of its stocks, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, closed 158 percent higher after its experimental antibody candidate showed potential in blocking COVID-19 infections in early studies.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 1.41-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.69-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 51 new highs and 16 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 11.36 billion shares, compared with the 11.39 billion average for the last 20 trading days.