World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUTOMAKERS

Cruise to cut 8% of staff

Cruise, the self-driving car unit majority owned by General Motors Co (GM), is laying off almost 8 percent of full-time employees to cut costs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which receives about US$1 billion a year in funding from GM, went on a hiring spree last year to bring in software-development talent and launch an autonomous ride-hailing service. However, it backed off plans to deploy robotaxis by the end of last year and had not set a new target date before the public health crisis set in and forced companies to slow their testing efforts on public roads. Cruise is to offer affected workers financial support to help them transition, plus healthcare coverage through the end of the year, CEO Dan Ammann wrote in a staff memo, a portion of which was viewed by Bloomberg.

FINANCE

Fed buys US$305m ETFs

The US Federal Reserve bought US$305 million of exchange-traded funds (ETF) on the first day of its historic intervention into US corporate debt markets, data published on Thursday showed. The figures were revealed in the central bank’s weekly balance sheet update, which also showed that total assets rose to a new record of US$6.93 trillion in the week through Wednesday. The ETF purchases, which began on Tuesday, are part of the latest emergency lending program the Fed has rolled out to help cushion the impact of the pandemic on the US economy and financial markets. The weekly update reports trades with a one-day lag, which means any ETF purchases made on Wednesday were not incorporated into the numbers.

INDIA

Most homes lost income

About 84 percent of Indian households saw their incomes fall last month under the world’s strictest shelter-at-home rules, and many would not survive much longer without assistance, a study shows. The Chicago Booth’s Rustandy Center for Social Sector Innovation analyzed data from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt, collected through surveys covering about 5,800 homes across 27 states last month. The researchers found that rural areas were hit the hardest and the spread of the coronavirus had little to do with the economic misery. The findings are in line with previous data from the center and others, which showed that more than 100 million Indians have lost their jobs since March 25, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped the production and sale of all but the most essential goods and services to contain the spread of the virus.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple acquires NextVR

Apple Inc confirmed it acquired NextVR, a start-up that provides sports and other content for virtual-reality (VR) headsets. The acquisition might help Apple’s development of VR and augmented-reality headsets with accompanying software and content. NextVR supplies content to several existing VR headsets, including Facebook Inc’s Oculus and devices from Sony Corp, HTC Corp and Lenovo. NextVR has deals with sports leagues, including the National Basketball Association and entertainment networks such as Fox Sports. It also has expertise in VR live streaming, which could be useful for live concerts and games. The Newport Beach, California-based start-up officially shut down this week, saying on its Web site that it is “heading in a new direction.” Apple said it buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and generally does not discuss its purpose or plans.