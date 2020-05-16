AUTOMAKERS
Cruise to cut 8% of staff
Cruise, the self-driving car unit majority owned by General Motors Co (GM), is laying off almost 8 percent of full-time employees to cut costs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which receives about US$1 billion a year in funding from GM, went on a hiring spree last year to bring in software-development talent and launch an autonomous ride-hailing service. However, it backed off plans to deploy robotaxis by the end of last year and had not set a new target date before the public health crisis set in and forced companies to slow their testing efforts on public roads. Cruise is to offer affected workers financial support to help them transition, plus healthcare coverage through the end of the year, CEO Dan Ammann wrote in a staff memo, a portion of which was viewed by Bloomberg.
FINANCE
Fed buys US$305m ETFs
The US Federal Reserve bought US$305 million of exchange-traded funds (ETF) on the first day of its historic intervention into US corporate debt markets, data published on Thursday showed. The figures were revealed in the central bank’s weekly balance sheet update, which also showed that total assets rose to a new record of US$6.93 trillion in the week through Wednesday. The ETF purchases, which began on Tuesday, are part of the latest emergency lending program the Fed has rolled out to help cushion the impact of the pandemic on the US economy and financial markets. The weekly update reports trades with a one-day lag, which means any ETF purchases made on Wednesday were not incorporated into the numbers.
INDIA
Most homes lost income
About 84 percent of Indian households saw their incomes fall last month under the world’s strictest shelter-at-home rules, and many would not survive much longer without assistance, a study shows. The Chicago Booth’s Rustandy Center for Social Sector Innovation analyzed data from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt, collected through surveys covering about 5,800 homes across 27 states last month. The researchers found that rural areas were hit the hardest and the spread of the coronavirus had little to do with the economic misery. The findings are in line with previous data from the center and others, which showed that more than 100 million Indians have lost their jobs since March 25, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped the production and sale of all but the most essential goods and services to contain the spread of the virus.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple acquires NextVR
Apple Inc confirmed it acquired NextVR, a start-up that provides sports and other content for virtual-reality (VR) headsets. The acquisition might help Apple’s development of VR and augmented-reality headsets with accompanying software and content. NextVR supplies content to several existing VR headsets, including Facebook Inc’s Oculus and devices from Sony Corp, HTC Corp and Lenovo. NextVR has deals with sports leagues, including the National Basketball Association and entertainment networks such as Fox Sports. It also has expertise in VR live streaming, which could be useful for live concerts and games. The Newport Beach, California-based start-up officially shut down this week, saying on its Web site that it is “heading in a new direction.” Apple said it buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and generally does not discuss its purpose or plans.
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
US President Donald Trump’s administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The Trump administration has held talks with Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the newspaper reported, citing sources and a correspondence viewed by the Journal. TSMC has been talking with the US departments of commerce and defense and with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the US, the report added. Certain US officials are also looking at helping South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, which has a chip factory in
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)
Taiwan has become the third-best investment destination after it moved up a place in a global ranking, according to a triannual report by US-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence SA (BERI), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. Taiwan scored a profit opportunity recommendation (POR) — a gauge BERI uses to evaluate a nation as an investment destination — of 61 in the report, which recommended that investors increase holdings on the local equity market, the ministry said in a statement. BERI uses three main indicators to assess investment risk: operating conditions (operations risk), political risk and foreign exchange and external accounts position