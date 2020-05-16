US retail sales likely endured a second straight month of record declines last month, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.
The report from the US Department of Commerce yesterday would add to a historic 20.5 million job losses last month in underscoring the deepening economic slump that analysts warn could take years to recover from.
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday warned of an “extended period” of weak growth and stagnant incomes.
“We pretty much know April was a disaster. The question is as the lockdowns ease in May and June, what segments of retail sales are going to be coming back and what are not coming back at all,” said Sung Won Sohn, a business economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “All indications are the recovery is going to be slower and gradual, if we have one.”
Businesses across the nation are reopening as states and local governments ease travel restrictions, which were imposed in the middle of March to slow the spread of COVID-19.
However, establishments are operating well below capacity and there are fears a second wave of COVID-19 infections could keep consumers away from shopping malls.
A Reuters survey of economists predicted that retail sales collapsed 12 percent last month, which would be the second-biggest decline since the government started tracking the series in 1992. Retail sales plunged 8.7 percent in March.
Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales were forecast to drop 4.6 percent last month after a surprise 1.7 percent jump in March. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of GDP.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, tumbled at a 7.6 percent annualized rate in the first quarter, the sharpest drop since the second quarter of 1980.
Should core retail sales fall as expected last month, that would support economists’ predictions of a record collapse in the rate of consumer spending of 20 to 40 percent in the second quarter.
“As states reopen in May, we expect April to mark the trough in consumption,” said James Sweeney, chief US economist at Credit Suisse in New York. “However, the recovery in spending will only be gradual as reopening occurs in phases and consumption behavior shifts.”
GDP declined at a 4.8 percent rate in the January-March quarter. Output is expected to contract at as much as 40 percent in the second quarter, the deepest since the 1930s.
Last month’s retail sales are expected to chart a similar path to March. Light motor vehicle sales likely continued their downward spiral, leading to another massive decline in receipts at auto dealerships after they plunged 25.6 percent in March. Cheaper gasoline amid weak demand likely depressed sales further at service stations last month.
Although restaurants and bars have shifted to take-out and delivery service, sales generated probably was insufficient to plug the gap from the suspension of in-person service.
Sales at restaurants and bars plummeted 26.5 percent in March.
