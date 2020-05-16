My Humble House Hospitality posts NT$194m loss

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Luxury hotel operator My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) posted NT$194 million (US$6.48 million) in losses for last quarter, the worst since its listing on the main board in 2016, as travel bans and social distancing measures stifle business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results translated into losses of NT$1.74 per share for the company, which operates Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) and Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) in Xinyi District (信義), Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station and hot spring resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County.

My Humble House Hospitality managing director Andrew Wong (黃世安) on Tuesday tendered his resignation, which is to take effect on July 10, the company said in a stock filing.

Wong joined My Humble House Hospitality in September 2018 after serving at Hyatt Hotels Corp.

My Humble House Hospitality chairman Wilhelm Tsai (蔡伯翰) would concurrently serve as managing director after Wong leaves, the filing said.

The sector might fare worse this quarter with not much improvement expected in the second half of the year, as most countries around the world remain closed to foreign visitors, which is particularly unfavorable for city hotels, as they depend heavily on international business travelers.

My Humble House Hospitality posted revenue of about NT$100 million last month, down 68.9 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.

Still, the company plans to distribute NT$1 per share in cash dividends based on earnings of NT$123 million last year.

Separately, Ambassador Hotel Ltd (國賓大飯店) reported NT$24.24 million in losses for last quarter and is counting on a rebound in restaurant sales now that Taiwan had reported no virus cases for eight straight days as of yesterday.