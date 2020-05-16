Luxury hotel operator My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) posted NT$194 million (US$6.48 million) in losses for last quarter, the worst since its listing on the main board in 2016, as travel bans and social distancing measures stifle business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results translated into losses of NT$1.74 per share for the company, which operates Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) and Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) in Xinyi District (信義), Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station and hot spring resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County.
My Humble House Hospitality managing director Andrew Wong (黃世安) on Tuesday tendered his resignation, which is to take effect on July 10, the company said in a stock filing.
Wong joined My Humble House Hospitality in September 2018 after serving at Hyatt Hotels Corp.
My Humble House Hospitality chairman Wilhelm Tsai (蔡伯翰) would concurrently serve as managing director after Wong leaves, the filing said.
The sector might fare worse this quarter with not much improvement expected in the second half of the year, as most countries around the world remain closed to foreign visitors, which is particularly unfavorable for city hotels, as they depend heavily on international business travelers.
My Humble House Hospitality posted revenue of about NT$100 million last month, down 68.9 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.
Still, the company plans to distribute NT$1 per share in cash dividends based on earnings of NT$123 million last year.
Separately, Ambassador Hotel Ltd (國賓大飯店) reported NT$24.24 million in losses for last quarter and is counting on a rebound in restaurant sales now that Taiwan had reported no virus cases for eight straight days as of yesterday.
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
US President Donald Trump’s administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The Trump administration has held talks with Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the newspaper reported, citing sources and a correspondence viewed by the Journal. TSMC has been talking with the US departments of commerce and defense and with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the US, the report added. Certain US officials are also looking at helping South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, which has a chip factory in
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)
Taiwan has become the third-best investment destination after it moved up a place in a global ranking, according to a triannual report by US-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence SA (BERI), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. Taiwan scored a profit opportunity recommendation (POR) — a gauge BERI uses to evaluate a nation as an investment destination — of 61 in the report, which recommended that investors increase holdings on the local equity market, the ministry said in a statement. BERI uses three main indicators to assess investment risk: operating conditions (operations risk), political risk and foreign exchange and external accounts position