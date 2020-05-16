Local banks continued to accelerate approvals of loans to businesses affected by the COVID-10 pandemic, with cumulative lending totaling NT$530 billion (US$17.7 billion) as of Wednesday, up 48 percent from two weeks earlier, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.
The number of approved applications also increased 77 percent to 63,245, from 35,690 two weeks earlier, the data showed.
Five government agencies — the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Council of Agriculture and the Ministry of Culture — have launched aid programs to help subsidize interest payments and handling fees for affected businesses.
As of Wednesday, local banks had approved 15,380 applications for NT$197 billion in loans to companies that qualified for the government’s relief program, such as those whose revenue fell by at least 15 or 20 percent from last year’s average, the data showed.
That marked a surge of 86 percent and 59 percent respectively from two weeks earlier, the data showed.
About 80 percent of the loans, or NT$158 billion, were provided to 14,717 companies under the MOEA’s program for manufacturers and small and medium-sized enterprises, commission data showed.
Another 19.8 percent of the loans, or NT$39.42 billion, were offered through the MOTC’s program to 656 tourism agencies, hotels, transportation firms and airlines, the data showed.
Three agricultural businesses were granted loans totaling NT$19 million, while four cultural businesses were granted loans of NT$23 million, the data showed.
As for affected companies that do not qualify for the government’s relief program, banks approved 24,312 applications for loan extensions or new loans totaling NT$208 billion, while banks lent a total of NT$124 billion to 23,733 affected individuals, the commission said.
State-run banks continued to be the main source of relief loans, with their combined lending totaling NT$388 billion, which accounted for 73 percent of the total, the data showed.
They have extended loans to 38,679 companies and individuals, averaging NT$10 million per application, higher than privately owned banks’ average of NT$5.78 million per application, the data showed.
State-run Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行) continued to rank first among lenders, granting a total of NT$83 billion to 3,873 companies or individuals, while Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) led among private banks, with loans of NT$24.9 billion, the data showed.
