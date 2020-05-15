An easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures and a spectacular reduction in output are helping the oil market steady after a “Black April,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday.
“Since then, the outlook has improved somewhat and prices, while still far below where they were before the start of the COVID-19 crisis, have rebounded from their April lows,” it said in its latest monthly report.
The IEA said the focus in its review was the “demand destruction on a historic scale” caused by the pandemic, which slashed consumption just as OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and Russia, its erstwhile OPEC+ group ally, started a price war and pumped even more crude into an already flooded market.
The result — prices at more than 20-year lows, plunging at one point to an unprecedented minus-US$40 a barrel, before Saudi Arabia and Russia finally called a halt and agreed to overall production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day.
Recent price recovery is due to “the easing of lockdown measures and — more important — steep production declines in non-OPEC countries alongside the commitments made by the OPEC+ agreement,” the IEA said.
“We estimate that from a recent peak of 4 billion, the number of people living under some form of confinement at the end of May will drop to about 2.8 billion worldwide,” it said.
Businesses were “starting to reopen gradually and people are returning to work, which will provide a boost to oil demand, albeit a modest one at first,” the IEA said.
On this basis, it now expected global oil demand this year to fall by 8.6 million barrels per day (mbd), an improvement on its estimate last month of a fall of 9.3 million barrels per day.
On the supply side, “market forces have demonstrated their power and shown that the pain of lower prices affects all producers,” the IEA said.
“We are seeing massive cuts in output from countries outside the OPEC+ agreement and faster than expected,” it said.
“This group, led by the United States and Canada, saw output in April three mbd lower than at the start of the year. In June, that drop could reach four mbd, with perhaps more to come,” it said.
If the OPEC+ agreement is fully respected, “global oil supply is set to fall by a spectacular 12 mbd in May to a nine-year low of 88 mbd,” it said.
If all the output cuts are implemented, Saudi Arabia next month would pump “an extraordinary 4.4 mbd below April’s record level,” the IEA said.
However, over the year, it will be the US that would cut output the most, by 2.8 million barrels per day compared with the end of last year, the IEA said.
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
US President Donald Trump’s administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The Trump administration has held talks with Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the newspaper reported, citing sources and a correspondence viewed by the Journal. TSMC has been talking with the US departments of commerce and defense and with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the US, the report added. Certain US officials are also looking at helping South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, which has a chip factory in
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)