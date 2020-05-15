FRANCE
Vaccine vow draws fire
The government yesterday cried foul after pharmaceutical giant Sanofi SA said it would reserve first shipments of any COVID-19 vaccine for the US, saying the move would be “unacceptable” in a crisis that has killed nearly 300,000 people worldwide. Sanofi chief executive officer Paul Hudson on Wednesday said that the US would get first dibs because its government was helping to fund its vaccine research. His comments drew outrage from officials and health experts, who said that Paris-headquartered Sanofi has benefited from tens of millions of euros in research credits from the government over the years.
AUTOMAKERS
Honda to restart in UK
Honda Motor Co said it plans to resume production in the UK early next month, the latest automaker to restart operations shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese firm, which makes the Civic compact sedan at a factory in Swindon, England, plans to reopen in the first week of next month, a UK-based spokesman for the company said. Honda would reboot its welding and painting operations on June 2, followed by all other production a day later, it said in a memo seen by Bloomberg News and dated Wednesday. The company plans to make 430 vehicles a day, ramping up to 450 a day by the week of June 15, the memo said.
INSURERS
BNP eyes Rakyat stake
BNP Paribas SA’s insurance arm is in talks to buy a significant minority stake in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia’s life insurer, people familiar with the matter said. BNP Paribas Cardif SA submitted the highest bid for a stake in PT Asuransi BRI Life, the people said. Other bidders, including FWD Group Ltd, backed by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li (李澤楷), remain interested in acquiring the share, the people said. An agreement could be reached within the next few weeks, the people said. Talks are ongoing and the companies could decide against pursuing a transaction, they said.
INSURERS
Zurich faces huge payout
Zurich Insurance Group AG might have to pay out as much as US$750 million this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it grapples with rising claims and volatile markets that have already triggered profit warnings at rivals. Europe’s second-largest insurer by market value said that the claims would hit its property and casualty unit, with US$280 million recognized in the first quarter. The estimate is subject to significant uncertainty, Zurich said in a statement yesterday. Zurich expects the majority of claims to come from business interruption, chief financial officer George Quinn said.
TRANSPORTATION
Uber sets mask policy
Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it was making masks mandatory for drivers and passengers as part of new health and safety protocols aiming to instill confidence in the ride-hailing service as people emerge from COVID-19 lockdowns. The new policy, which is to become effective on Monday, would require drivers in many markets to use selfie pictures to certify that they are wearing a mask before going online, and would allow riders and drivers an option to cancel a booking if the other party is not using a face covering. Uber said it was committing an additional US$50 million to buy masks and sanitizing supplies.
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
US President Donald Trump’s administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The Trump administration has held talks with Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the newspaper reported, citing sources and a correspondence viewed by the Journal. TSMC has been talking with the US departments of commerce and defense and with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the US, the report added. Certain US officials are also looking at helping South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, which has a chip factory in
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)