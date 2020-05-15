World Business Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Vaccine vow draws fire

The government yesterday cried foul after pharmaceutical giant Sanofi SA said it would reserve first shipments of any COVID-19 vaccine for the US, saying the move would be “unacceptable” in a crisis that has killed nearly 300,000 people worldwide. Sanofi chief executive officer Paul Hudson on Wednesday said that the US would get first dibs because its government was helping to fund its vaccine research. His comments drew outrage from officials and health experts, who said that Paris-headquartered Sanofi has benefited from tens of millions of euros in research credits from the government over the years.

AUTOMAKERS

Honda to restart in UK

Honda Motor Co said it plans to resume production in the UK early next month, the latest automaker to restart operations shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japanese firm, which makes the Civic compact sedan at a factory in Swindon, England, plans to reopen in the first week of next month, a UK-based spokesman for the company said. Honda would reboot its welding and painting operations on June 2, followed by all other production a day later, it said in a memo seen by Bloomberg News and dated Wednesday. The company plans to make 430 vehicles a day, ramping up to 450 a day by the week of June 15, the memo said.

INSURERS

BNP eyes Rakyat stake

BNP Paribas SA’s insurance arm is in talks to buy a significant minority stake in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia’s life insurer, people familiar with the matter said. BNP Paribas Cardif SA submitted the highest bid for a stake in PT Asuransi BRI Life, the people said. Other bidders, including FWD Group Ltd, backed by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li (李澤楷), remain interested in acquiring the share, the people said. An agreement could be reached within the next few weeks, the people said. Talks are ongoing and the companies could decide against pursuing a transaction, they said.

INSURERS

Zurich faces huge payout

Zurich Insurance Group AG might have to pay out as much as US$750 million this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it grapples with rising claims and volatile markets that have already triggered profit warnings at rivals. Europe’s second-largest insurer by market value said that the claims would hit its property and casualty unit, with US$280 million recognized in the first quarter. The estimate is subject to significant uncertainty, Zurich said in a statement yesterday. Zurich expects the majority of claims to come from business interruption, chief financial officer George Quinn said.

TRANSPORTATION

Uber sets mask policy

Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it was making masks mandatory for drivers and passengers as part of new health and safety protocols aiming to instill confidence in the ride-hailing service as people emerge from COVID-19 lockdowns. The new policy, which is to become effective on Monday, would require drivers in many markets to use selfie pictures to certify that they are wearing a mask before going online, and would allow riders and drivers an option to cancel a booking if the other party is not using a face covering. Uber said it was committing an additional US$50 million to buy masks and sanitizing supplies.