Australian job losses reach 600,000

AFP, SYDNEY





Almost 600,000 Australians lost their jobs as the virus shutdown took hold last month, the steepest monthly drop since records began more than 40 years ago, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said yesterday.

The bureau said that 100,000 people filed for unemployment benefits, while a further 500,000 left the workforce altogether.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the figures “terribly shocking,” with the bureau reporting that the underutilization rate — which combines unemployment and underemployment — last month reached a record of 19.9 percent.

The bureau said that 2.7 million people — or one in five Australian workers — either left the workforce or had their work hours reduced as the nation recorded an “unprecedented fall” in the workforce participation rate to 63.5 percent.

The drop in the participation rate meant unemployment rose 1 percentage point to 6.1 percent, well short of forecasts of more than 8 percent.

Just 12.4 million Australians now have jobs after the steepest monthly fall in employment since the bureau began recording monthly data in 1978.

Morrison warned Australians to brace for more difficult economic news in the months ahead, adding: “A very tough day. Terribly shocking, although not unanticipated.”

“We knew there would be hard news as the pandemic wreaks an impact on Australia as it is on countries all around the world,” he said.

The Australian Treasury has forecast that the unemployment rate would reach 10 percent this quarter.

The number of people now covered by Jobkeeper, a wage subsidy program paid to staff via their employers, now exceeds 6 million, Morrison said.

Separately, Buzzfeed yesterday reported that it would be shuttering part of its loss-making news operations in Britain and Australia, as it scales back global ambitions to cut costs.

“For economic and strategic reasons, we are going to focus on news that hits big in the United States during this difficult period,” a company spokesperson said.

Ten staff in Britain and four in Australia would be furloughed, in a move that is expected to become permanent.

The company would no longer cover local news in the two countries, but said: “In the UK, we still plan on retaining some employees who are focused on news with a global audience — social news, celebrity, and investigations.”

The Australian posts were “no longer essential during this time of sharply limited resources,” it said.