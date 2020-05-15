Almost 600,000 Australians lost their jobs as the virus shutdown took hold last month, the steepest monthly drop since records began more than 40 years ago, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said yesterday.
The bureau said that 100,000 people filed for unemployment benefits, while a further 500,000 left the workforce altogether.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the figures “terribly shocking,” with the bureau reporting that the underutilization rate — which combines unemployment and underemployment — last month reached a record of 19.9 percent.
The bureau said that 2.7 million people — or one in five Australian workers — either left the workforce or had their work hours reduced as the nation recorded an “unprecedented fall” in the workforce participation rate to 63.5 percent.
The drop in the participation rate meant unemployment rose 1 percentage point to 6.1 percent, well short of forecasts of more than 8 percent.
Just 12.4 million Australians now have jobs after the steepest monthly fall in employment since the bureau began recording monthly data in 1978.
Morrison warned Australians to brace for more difficult economic news in the months ahead, adding: “A very tough day. Terribly shocking, although not unanticipated.”
“We knew there would be hard news as the pandemic wreaks an impact on Australia as it is on countries all around the world,” he said.
The Australian Treasury has forecast that the unemployment rate would reach 10 percent this quarter.
The number of people now covered by Jobkeeper, a wage subsidy program paid to staff via their employers, now exceeds 6 million, Morrison said.
Separately, Buzzfeed yesterday reported that it would be shuttering part of its loss-making news operations in Britain and Australia, as it scales back global ambitions to cut costs.
“For economic and strategic reasons, we are going to focus on news that hits big in the United States during this difficult period,” a company spokesperson said.
Ten staff in Britain and four in Australia would be furloughed, in a move that is expected to become permanent.
The company would no longer cover local news in the two countries, but said: “In the UK, we still plan on retaining some employees who are focused on news with a global audience — social news, celebrity, and investigations.”
The Australian posts were “no longer essential during this time of sharply limited resources,” it said.
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
US President Donald Trump’s administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The Trump administration has held talks with Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the newspaper reported, citing sources and a correspondence viewed by the Journal. TSMC has been talking with the US departments of commerce and defense and with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the US, the report added. Certain US officials are also looking at helping South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, which has a chip factory in
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)