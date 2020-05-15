BOJ hints cuts option less favored

KURODA DECODED? The head of the Japanese central bank said that it had ‘various options,’ including more quantitative easing, but left cuts to interest rates last

Bloomberg





A change in the way Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda talks about the possibility of cutting the bank’s negative interest rate might suggest that the option is now further down on the list of his favored tools.

Speaking this week to Japanese lawmakers, Kuroda listed off the bank’s policy options — and negative rates came last.

He did the same again yesterday, just hours after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back on speculation that the Fed might be considering negative rates.

“There are various options, including the expansion of quantitative easing and increasing methods of market operations, and lowering interest rates,” Kuroda said in answer to a question after yesterday’s webcast speech on the Japanese central bank’s COVID-19 response.

That phrasing, which the governor also used at a news conference after the bank’s April policy meeting, is a departure from the language he had been using in the latter half of last year. The change might reflect shifting priorities.

Kuroda had been saying that policy options included cutting rates, lowering the 10-year bond yield target, and expanded asset purchases — in that order. That was consistent with the language of the 2016 statement announcing the bank’s current policy framework.

Most analysts see the bank as reluctant to cut its negative rate unless the yen strengthens excessively, because doing so would further hurt Japan’s lenders, whose profitability has suffered under prolonged low rates.

“What is most important in terms of economic measures is to protect employment, businesses, and people’s livelihoods until the spread almost subsides,” Kuroda said in the speech.