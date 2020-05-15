A change in the way Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda talks about the possibility of cutting the bank’s negative interest rate might suggest that the option is now further down on the list of his favored tools.
Speaking this week to Japanese lawmakers, Kuroda listed off the bank’s policy options — and negative rates came last.
He did the same again yesterday, just hours after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back on speculation that the Fed might be considering negative rates.
“There are various options, including the expansion of quantitative easing and increasing methods of market operations, and lowering interest rates,” Kuroda said in answer to a question after yesterday’s webcast speech on the Japanese central bank’s COVID-19 response.
That phrasing, which the governor also used at a news conference after the bank’s April policy meeting, is a departure from the language he had been using in the latter half of last year. The change might reflect shifting priorities.
Kuroda had been saying that policy options included cutting rates, lowering the 10-year bond yield target, and expanded asset purchases — in that order. That was consistent with the language of the 2016 statement announcing the bank’s current policy framework.
Most analysts see the bank as reluctant to cut its negative rate unless the yen strengthens excessively, because doing so would further hurt Japan’s lenders, whose profitability has suffered under prolonged low rates.
“What is most important in terms of economic measures is to protect employment, businesses, and people’s livelihoods until the spread almost subsides,” Kuroda said in the speech.
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
US President Donald Trump’s administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The Trump administration has held talks with Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the newspaper reported, citing sources and a correspondence viewed by the Journal. TSMC has been talking with the US departments of commerce and defense and with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the US, the report added. Certain US officials are also looking at helping South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, which has a chip factory in
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)