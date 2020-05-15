APPAREL
Makalot profit falls 11.1%
Makalot Industrial Co Ltd (聚陽) yesterday reported that pretax profit last month fell 11.1 percent annually and 58 percent monthly to NT$89.29 million (US$2.98 million), citing clients deferring orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel said that revenue for last month fell to NT$1.13 billion — the lowest level since November 2013 — down 37.71 percent from a year earlier and 51.66 percent from March. In the first four months of this year, pretax profit fell 11.12 percent to NT$673.58 million, or earnings per share of NT$3.06, while combined revenue totaled NT$7.26 billion, down 14.93 percent year-on-year, Makalot said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
GUC to pay cash dividend
Shareholders of Global Unichip Corp (GUC, 創意電子), which designs application-specific ICs, yesterday approved the company’s plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5 per common share. The company’s board of directors has set June 1 as the ex-dividend date, Global Unichip said in a regulatory filing. The company’s earnings per share last year dropped to NT$4.37, down from NT$7.37 a year earlier, due to the effects of a US-China trade dispute and cryptocurrency weakness, which drove its revenue down 20.43 percent year-on-year to NT$10.71 billion. The dividend payout represented a dividend yield of 2.3 percent based on its closing share price of NT$217.5 in Taipei trading yesterday.
SHIPPING
Yang Ming losses rise in Q1
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) yesterday reported net losses of NT$818.36 million for the first quarter, compared with losses of NT$681.9 million a year earlier. Consolidated revenue for the quarter also decreased 1 percent year-on-year to NT$34.64 billion, the company said in a statement. Losses per share were NT$0.31, compared with losses per share of NT$0.26 a year earlier. The company said that the results reflected the recognition of losses from part of the group’s subsidiaries, as well as the slow resumption of business after the Lunar New Year holiday and contingency plans taken to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOOTWEAR
Pou Chen to leave Hubei
Shoemaker Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業) is to close its plant in China’s Hubei Province, as major brand clients such as Adidas AG and Nike Inc have deferred orders due to the pandemic, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported yesterday, citing company sources. Pou Chen has coordinated with clients and plans to use other plants to support its production, the newspaper said. The closure of the Hubei plant, which accounts for less than 2 percent of the company’s overall revenue, would have little impact on Pou Chen’s overall operations, it said.
HUMAN RESOURCES
Most firms open to new grads
Despite the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, 62 percent of enterprises in Taiwan remain willing to hire new graduates, but the monthly average salary they are offering is NT$28,106, down 0.43 percent from a year earlier, a survey by online job bank 1111 released on Wednesday showed. A total of 38.3 percent of companies plan to adjust their hiring plans, including postponing them or expanding recruitment channels, the survey found. Of the 60 percent of businesses that are willing to hire new graduates, 52.1 percent employ new graduates every year, it found. The poll was conducted from April 27 to Monday and collected 760 valid samples, 1111 said.
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
US President Donald Trump’s administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The Trump administration has held talks with Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the newspaper reported, citing sources and a correspondence viewed by the Journal. TSMC has been talking with the US departments of commerce and defense and with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the US, the report added. Certain US officials are also looking at helping South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, which has a chip factory in
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)