APPAREL

Makalot profit falls 11.1%

Makalot Industrial Co Ltd (聚陽) yesterday reported that pretax profit last month fell 11.1 percent annually and 58 percent monthly to NT$89.29 million (US$2.98 million), citing clients deferring orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel said that revenue for last month fell to NT$1.13 billion — the lowest level since November 2013 — down 37.71 percent from a year earlier and 51.66 percent from March. In the first four months of this year, pretax profit fell 11.12 percent to NT$673.58 million, or earnings per share of NT$3.06, while combined revenue totaled NT$7.26 billion, down 14.93 percent year-on-year, Makalot said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

GUC to pay cash dividend

Shareholders of Global Unichip Corp (GUC, 創意電子), which designs application-specific ICs, yesterday approved the company’s plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5 per common share. The company’s board of directors has set June 1 as the ex-dividend date, Global Unichip said in a regulatory filing. The company’s earnings per share last year dropped to NT$4.37, down from NT$7.37 a year earlier, due to the effects of a US-China trade dispute and cryptocurrency weakness, which drove its revenue down 20.43 percent year-on-year to NT$10.71 billion. The dividend payout represented a dividend yield of 2.3 percent based on its closing share price of NT$217.5 in Taipei trading yesterday.

SHIPPING

Yang Ming losses rise in Q1

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) yesterday reported net losses of NT$818.36 million for the first quarter, compared with losses of NT$681.9 million a year earlier. Consolidated revenue for the quarter also decreased 1 percent year-on-year to NT$34.64 billion, the company said in a statement. Losses per share were NT$0.31, compared with losses per share of NT$0.26 a year earlier. The company said that the results reflected the recognition of losses from part of the group’s subsidiaries, as well as the slow resumption of business after the Lunar New Year holiday and contingency plans taken to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOOTWEAR

Pou Chen to leave Hubei

Shoemaker Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業) is to close its plant in China’s Hubei Province, as major brand clients such as Adidas AG and Nike Inc have deferred orders due to the pandemic, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported yesterday, citing company sources. Pou Chen has coordinated with clients and plans to use other plants to support its production, the newspaper said. The closure of the Hubei plant, which accounts for less than 2 percent of the company’s overall revenue, would have little impact on Pou Chen’s overall operations, it said.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Most firms open to new grads

Despite the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, 62 percent of enterprises in Taiwan remain willing to hire new graduates, but the monthly average salary they are offering is NT$28,106, down 0.43 percent from a year earlier, a survey by online job bank 1111 released on Wednesday showed. A total of 38.3 percent of companies plan to adjust their hiring plans, including postponing them or expanding recruitment channels, the survey found. Of the 60 percent of businesses that are willing to hire new graduates, 52.1 percent employ new graduates every year, it found. The poll was conducted from April 27 to Monday and collected 760 valid samples, 1111 said.