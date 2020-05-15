Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) is expected to pocket about NT$5.6 billion (US$187 million) after the world’s largest contract electronics maker proposed a large cash dividend for last year’s earnings.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Hon Hai said that it has proposed issuing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share after posting earnings per share of NT$8.32 for last year — a payout ratio topping 50 percent.
Data compiled by the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed that Gou, one of the richest men in Taiwan, owns about 1.34 billion Hon Hai shares, or a 9.67 percent stake in the company.
Based on his stake, Gou is expected to receive a NT$5.635 billion cash payout from Hon Hai if shareholders approve the proposal at an annual general meeting scheduled for June 23.
Gou stepped down as chairman of Hon Hai in June last year to enter politics, but remains one of the company’s largest shareholders.
The company is expected to pay a total of NT$58.22 billion in cash dividends to shareholders this year.
Hon Hai has scheduled an investors’ conference for today to detail its results for the first quarter and give guidance for the second quarter.
Separately on Tuesday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said that its board of directors has approved issuing a cash dividend of NT$2.5 per share for its first-quarter earnings.
In the January-to-March period, TSMC reported earnings per share of NT$4.51, up from NT$4.47 in the previous quarter and up from NT$2.37 in the same period last year.
Last year, TSMC issued cash dividends totaling NT$10 per share to shareholders. The chipmaker has announced that total annual cash dividend payouts would be at least NT$10.
For the latest proposed cash dividend, TSMC said that it set Sept. 17 as the ex-dividend date and is scheduled to issue the cash dividends on Oct. 15.
Board members also approved a capital appropriation plan in which the chipmaker is to spend US$5.704 billion to build new production lines, upgrade high-end technology processes and install specialty technological capacity.
The funds would go toward research and development in the third quarter, TSMC said.
The board also approved another US$64.75 million capital appropriation proposal to meet demand for capitalized leased assets in the second half of this year.
TSMC said that it is planning to issue up to NT$60 billion in unsecured corporate bonds in Taiwan for production expansion and pollution prevention, although no exact timetable for the bond sale was immediately available.
