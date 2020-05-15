Global index provider MSCI Inc has lowered Taiwan’s weighting in its three major indices after its latest index review.
In a statement released on Wednesday, MSCI said that it has cut Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index by 0.33 percentage points to 12.3 percent, from 12.63 percent.
The index is closely watched by foreign institutional investors when shaping their strategies for emerging markets.
China received the biggest weighting increase in the index review at 1.02 percentage points, while South Korea suffered the steepest cut at 0.35 percentage points, MSCI said.
MSCI also cut Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI All-Country Asia ex-Japan Index by 0.31 percentage points to 13.52 percent and lowered the nation’s weighting in the MSCI All-Country World Index by 0.01 percentage points to 1.5 percent.
It was the fifth consecutive review in which MSCI cut Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the MSCI All-Country Asia ex-Japan Index.
Taiwan’s weighting in the previous review of the MSCI All-Country World Index in February was left unchanged.
The latest adjustment would take effect after markets close on May 29, MSCI said.
Meanwhile, MSCI added Silergy Corp (矽力杰), a Taiwan-based mixed-signal and analogue IC designer, to the MSCI Global Standard Index, while removing it from the MSCI Global Small Cap Index.
Textile maker Ruentex Industries Ltd (潤泰全球) was removed from the MSCI Global Standard Index, but added to the MSCI Global Small Cap Index.
Following the announcement, shares of Silergy gained 1.92 percent to close at NT$1,325 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and Ruentex shares rose 0.15 percent to end at NT$17.
In addition to Ruentex, MSCI added 12 other Taiwanese stocks to the MSCI Global Small Cap Index, including Internet of Things solution provider Adlink Technology Inc (凌華科技), application-specific IC designer Alchip Technologies Ltd (世芯電子), computer component maker Asrock Inc (華擎科技), epitaxial wafer provider Episil-Precision Inc (嘉晶電子) and printed circuit board maker Gold Circuit Electronics Ltd (金像電子).
The index provider removed two other stocks from the MSCI Global Small Cap Index — auto parts maker Cayman Engley Industrial Co (開曼英利), and screw and bolt supplier QST International Corp (恒耀國際).
