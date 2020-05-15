Taiwan has attracted more than NT$1 trillion (US$33.39 billion) in investments from 480 returning Taiwanese firms, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday after it approved seven more applications to government incentive programs.
The programs, launched last year amid a US-China trade dispute, aim to boost local investment by incentivizing Taiwanese firms through lower interest rates, lengthened loan terms, relaxed labor restrictions, and easy access to land and utilities.
Among the latest applications approved by the ministry, leading NOR flash memorychip maker Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) is to invest NT$6.5 billion to expand production capacity at its 12-inch fab in Kaohsiung.
The company is to purchase more advanced equipment for the plant while focusing on developing high-value-added products with applications in fields including 5G, artificial intelligence, healthcare and automotive, the ministry said.
Also seeking to expand existing production in Taiwan, crystal and oscillator component supplier Siward Crystal Technology Co Ltd (希華晶體科技) has secured permission to invest NT$800 million in Taiwan, while PC-based computer numerical controller manufacturer Syntec Technology Co Ltd (新代科技) is to invest NT$200 million, the ministry said.
The ministry yesterday also approved a second investment plan submitted by Highlight Tech Corp (日揚科技), a vacuum chamber systems and components maker, for an additional NT$1.1 billion to relocate its Shanghai production to a new plant in Tainan’s Tree Valley Park (樹谷園區).
Citing strong adversity its production in China faces due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Highlight Tech, which only recently applied to invest NT$600 million to establish production in Hsinchu’s Hukou Industrial Park (湖口工業區), plans to embrace digital transformation via the new investment, the ministry said.
Holy Stone Enterprise Co (禾伸堂) is to invest up to NT$2.5 billion to set up smart production lines at an existing facility in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭); Fukuta Electric and Machinery Co Ltd (富田電機) plans to invest NT$1.9 billion in production lines focused on automotive power systems; and LCD component supplier Daxin Materials Corp (達興材料) is to invest NT$1.3 billion to establish a new production plant in Taichung’s Chungkang Export Processing Zone (中港加工出口區), the ministry said.
