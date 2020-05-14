World Business Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Bond sale sets record

The government sold a record A$19 billion (US$12.3 billion) of new 10-year sovereign bonds, underscoring the appetite for debt in one of the highest-yielding markets among G10 nations. The December 2030 bond was sold at a yield of 1.025 percent, the Office of Financial Management said. It received a record A$53.5 billion of bids. The prior record was set last month for a syndicated bond sale of A$13 billion due November 2024. The government has sold A$55.6 billion of Treasury bonds this quarter.

TRAVEL

TUI to cut 8,000 jobs

TUI AG, the world’s biggest tourism group, yesterday said it planned to slash 8,000 jobs in a bid to cut costs as the industry struggles to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are targeting to permanently reduce our overhead cost base by 30 percent across the entire Group,” TUI said of the cuts affecting one in 10 jobs. “This will have an impact on potentially 8,000 roles globally that will either not be recruited or reduced.” The group also reported a net loss of 763.6 million euros (US$830 million) for its second quarter to March.

BANKING

ABN in red over bad debts

Dutch bank ABN Amro NV yesterday reported a first-quarter loss of 395 million euros, hit by provisions of 1.1 billion euros, including for loans gone bad due to the fallout from the pandemie. The first-quarter loss compared with a net profit of 478 million euros a year earlier. The bank said its operating profit for the latest quarter came in at 624 million euros, down 17 percent from 754 million euros last year. The bank also took 460 million euros in provisions for a loss at ABN Amro Clearing after a hedge fund client failed, and for a suspected fraud case in Singapore.

GAMING

Razer to distribute masks

Gaming hardware maker Razer Inc plans to dispense masks in Singapore through a network of vending machines across the city-state, where it has become compulsory to wear them in public. It said it would initially deploy 20 machines at Frasers Property’s malls and JustCo coworking centers around the business district by June 1, when the government is set to lift lockdown measures. Razer said it has tied up with Sunningdale Tech Ltd, a precision plastic manufacturer, to soon double its mask production capacity to up to 10 million a month after setting up a manufacturing line last month in Singapore.

BEVERAGES

Luckin Coffee fires CEO

Luckin Coffee Inc (瑞幸咖啡), a chain rivaling Starbucks Corp in China, has sacked CEO Jenny Zhiya Qian (錢治亞) and chief operating officer Liu Jian (劉劍) in the wake of a massive fraud scandal. They were terminated as part of an internal investigation into fabricated transactions, Luckin Coffee said in a statement on Tuesday. The board of directors made the decision after a special committee conducting the probe brought “evidence that sheds more light on the fabricated transactions,” it said.

INTERNET

Virus helps Tencent sales

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) reported better-than-expected sales after pandemic-induced lockdowns helped spur growth in its suite of online offerings from gaming to social media. Revenue rose 26 percent to 108.1 billion yuan (US$15.2 billion) after gaming sales rose at their fastest pace since 2017 during the March quarter. Net income rose 6 percent to 28.9 billion yuan from a year earlier.