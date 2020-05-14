AUSTRALIA
Bond sale sets record
The government sold a record A$19 billion (US$12.3 billion) of new 10-year sovereign bonds, underscoring the appetite for debt in one of the highest-yielding markets among G10 nations. The December 2030 bond was sold at a yield of 1.025 percent, the Office of Financial Management said. It received a record A$53.5 billion of bids. The prior record was set last month for a syndicated bond sale of A$13 billion due November 2024. The government has sold A$55.6 billion of Treasury bonds this quarter.
TRAVEL
TUI to cut 8,000 jobs
TUI AG, the world’s biggest tourism group, yesterday said it planned to slash 8,000 jobs in a bid to cut costs as the industry struggles to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are targeting to permanently reduce our overhead cost base by 30 percent across the entire Group,” TUI said of the cuts affecting one in 10 jobs. “This will have an impact on potentially 8,000 roles globally that will either not be recruited or reduced.” The group also reported a net loss of 763.6 million euros (US$830 million) for its second quarter to March.
BANKING
ABN in red over bad debts
Dutch bank ABN Amro NV yesterday reported a first-quarter loss of 395 million euros, hit by provisions of 1.1 billion euros, including for loans gone bad due to the fallout from the pandemie. The first-quarter loss compared with a net profit of 478 million euros a year earlier. The bank said its operating profit for the latest quarter came in at 624 million euros, down 17 percent from 754 million euros last year. The bank also took 460 million euros in provisions for a loss at ABN Amro Clearing after a hedge fund client failed, and for a suspected fraud case in Singapore.
GAMING
Razer to distribute masks
Gaming hardware maker Razer Inc plans to dispense masks in Singapore through a network of vending machines across the city-state, where it has become compulsory to wear them in public. It said it would initially deploy 20 machines at Frasers Property’s malls and JustCo coworking centers around the business district by June 1, when the government is set to lift lockdown measures. Razer said it has tied up with Sunningdale Tech Ltd, a precision plastic manufacturer, to soon double its mask production capacity to up to 10 million a month after setting up a manufacturing line last month in Singapore.
BEVERAGES
Luckin Coffee fires CEO
Luckin Coffee Inc (瑞幸咖啡), a chain rivaling Starbucks Corp in China, has sacked CEO Jenny Zhiya Qian (錢治亞) and chief operating officer Liu Jian (劉劍) in the wake of a massive fraud scandal. They were terminated as part of an internal investigation into fabricated transactions, Luckin Coffee said in a statement on Tuesday. The board of directors made the decision after a special committee conducting the probe brought “evidence that sheds more light on the fabricated transactions,” it said.
INTERNET
Virus helps Tencent sales
Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) reported better-than-expected sales after pandemic-induced lockdowns helped spur growth in its suite of online offerings from gaming to social media. Revenue rose 26 percent to 108.1 billion yuan (US$15.2 billion) after gaming sales rose at their fastest pace since 2017 during the March quarter. Net income rose 6 percent to 28.9 billion yuan from a year earlier.
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
A NEW HOPE: Under the plan, the NT$386 million public information and general purpose displays groups would become Da Qing Corp, pending shareholder approval LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday unveiled a plan to demerge its higher-margin public information and general purpose displays businesses, marking its first spin-off. The plan is part of AUO’s structural adjustments to weather the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and intensive competition. AUO posted a fifth straight loss for last quarter amid sagging demand and overcapacity. AUO’s board of directors on Wednesday approved a proposal to spin off the two business groups with total assets valued at NT$386.55 million (US$12.91 million) into a new entity called Da Qing Corp (達擎), which would be a wholly owned subsidiary of AUO until