Virus Outbreak: Sony warns of tough year as annual net profit falls

AFP, TOKYO





Sony Corp yesterday said its annual net profit tumbled 36.5 percent on lower revenue from games and electronics products, and warned of a tough year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While demand for games downloads grew during the global pandemic lockdown, it was not enough to offset negatives caused by the crisis, including a slump in manufacturing, music events cancelations and movie theater shutdowns.

The electronics giant said group net profit came in at ￥582.2 billion (US$5.4 billion) for the year that ended in March, with the absence of one-off financial gains recorded the preceding year also factoring in.

A security guard stands near an entrance to Sony Corp’s headquarters in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AFP

Operating profit fell 5.5 percent to ￥845 billion as sales sank 4.7 percent to ￥8.3 trillion, and selloffs on financial markets also reduced the book value of Sony’s securities holdings, the group said.

Sales of electronic goods were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, which forced factories to halt production and hit retail sales, the firm said.

Games downloads grew, but music business income was hit as the pandemic forced the cancelation of events.

While demand for image sensors was strong, production was affected, as well as sales of its image sensors for smartphones manufactured by other companies in China.

Movie revenue posted a rise thanks to some smash hits, but the outlook is murky.

“The electronics products and solutions segment was affected earliest, but we expect it to spread to other areas. It will take some more time to see a large impact in the movies segment, but we are afraid the impact could last a long time,” chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki told reporters.