Sony Corp yesterday said its annual net profit tumbled 36.5 percent on lower revenue from games and electronics products, and warned of a tough year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While demand for games downloads grew during the global pandemic lockdown, it was not enough to offset negatives caused by the crisis, including a slump in manufacturing, music events cancelations and movie theater shutdowns.
The electronics giant said group net profit came in at ￥582.2 billion (US$5.4 billion) for the year that ended in March, with the absence of one-off financial gains recorded the preceding year also factoring in.
Photo: AFP
Operating profit fell 5.5 percent to ￥845 billion as sales sank 4.7 percent to ￥8.3 trillion, and selloffs on financial markets also reduced the book value of Sony’s securities holdings, the group said.
Sales of electronic goods were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, which forced factories to halt production and hit retail sales, the firm said.
Games downloads grew, but music business income was hit as the pandemic forced the cancelation of events.
While demand for image sensors was strong, production was affected, as well as sales of its image sensors for smartphones manufactured by other companies in China.
Movie revenue posted a rise thanks to some smash hits, but the outlook is murky.
“The electronics products and solutions segment was affected earliest, but we expect it to spread to other areas. It will take some more time to see a large impact in the movies segment, but we are afraid the impact could last a long time,” chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki told reporters.
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
A NEW HOPE: Under the plan, the NT$386 million public information and general purpose displays groups would become Da Qing Corp, pending shareholder approval LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday unveiled a plan to demerge its higher-margin public information and general purpose displays businesses, marking its first spin-off. The plan is part of AUO’s structural adjustments to weather the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and intensive competition. AUO posted a fifth straight loss for last quarter amid sagging demand and overcapacity. AUO’s board of directors on Wednesday approved a proposal to spin off the two business groups with total assets valued at NT$386.55 million (US$12.91 million) into a new entity called Da Qing Corp (達擎), which would be a wholly owned subsidiary of AUO until