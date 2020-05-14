The world’s largest container line is bracing for a historic slump in demand.
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, which controls about one-fifth of the global fleet used to transport goods by sea, has warned that the fallout from COVID-19 would drive volumes down by as much as 25 percent this quarter.
The bleak signal from Maersk follows a warning from the WTO last month that the pandemic could result in the worst collapse in international trade flows since World War II.
Photo: Reuters
Copenhagen-based Maersk said that the COVID-19 pandemic has already “had a significant impact on the activity level.”
The company now sees the global container market contracting this year, compared with a previous forecast for growth of somewhere between 1 and 3 percent.
Shares in Maersk yesterday opened about 5 percent lower when trading started in the Danish capital.
Its market value has dropped more than 30 percent this year, to about US$18.5 billion.
Maersk said that global container trade fell 4.7 percent in the first quarter, with COVID-19 hitting both the supply chain and demand.
“COVID-19 and the subsequent country lockdowns have led to a severe downturn in production and demand in most parts of the world,” it said. “While some countries are slowly beginning to open up, others are still only in the early stages.”
Maersk chief executive Soren Skou said he is still expecting “some sort of U-shaped recovery,” in an interview with Bloomberg Television shortly after the results were published.
“Right now, we believe we are at the bottom and we will probably be here for a while,” Skou said. “But in the third quarter, the fourth quarter, we should start to see some recovery.”
Though the global outlook is grim, Maersk managed to deliver growth in its operating profit. After earlier reporting preliminary EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of US$1.4 billion, Maersk delivered US$1.52 billion by that measure, yesterday’s report said.
“It’s not unrealistic that they might at least get somewhere near” the US$5.5 billion EBITDA outlook that was announced before this year’s guidance was suspended, said Per Hansen, a Copenhagen-based investment economist at Nordnet.
Still, the second quarter “will be weighed down by high waves and huge uncertainty,” he said.
Maersk’s revenue increased slightly to US$9.57 billion.
