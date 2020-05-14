Uber Technologies Inc is considering acquiring Grubhub Inc in a deal that would give the companies control over a majority of the US food delivery business, according to published reports.
Ride-sharing and food delivery giant Uber approached Grubhub earlier this year with an all-stock takeover offer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The two companies are continuing to discuss the combination, and Uber’s board is to consider it in the coming days.
Photo: Reuters
Uber and Grubhub declined to comment on the report when contacted by The Associated Press.
Combined, Uber Eats and Grubhub would control 55 percent of the US food delivery market, said Dan Ives, a New York-based analyst with Wedbush Securities Inc.
DoorDash Inc, their chief competitor, controls about 35 percent of the market.
“Clearly this would be an aggressive move by Uber to take out a major competitor on the Uber Eats front and further consolidate its market share position, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shift more of a focus to deliveries versus ride-sharing in the near term,” Ives wrote in a note to investors.
Food delivery companies have had difficulty turning a profit despite rising demand for their service, partly because fierce competition has forced them to offer deals and keep prices low.
The companies have also waived fees for struggling restaurants during the pandemic.
Uber said last week that revenue in its Uber Eats meal delivery business grew 53 percent to US$819 million in the first quarter, but it reported a US$313 million adjusted loss for the division.
Grubhub’s first-quarter revenue rose 12 percent to US$363 million, but it reported a net loss of US$33.4 million.
Tom Forte, a New York City-based analyst with D.A. Davidson Companies, said the pandemic would likely expand the size of the food delivery market, perhaps permanently.
That makes Grubhub particularly attractive to Uber now, but it also makes it more likely that Grubhub would hold out for a better price or remain independent, Forte said.
Forte said a combination of the two companies would likely receive close scrutiny from regulators, especially since the restaurant industry is struggling during the pandemic.
US restaurant sales were down 43 percent the week of April 12, but have picked up slightly since then, NPD Group said.
BACKLASH
US Representative David Cicilline, chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary’s antitrust subcommittee, said that if Uber were to buy out Grubhub, it would mark a “new low in pandemic profiteering.”
“Uber is a notoriously predatory company that has long denied its drivers a living wage. Its attempt to acquire Grubhub — which has a history of exploiting local restaurants through deceptive tactics and extortionate fees — marks a new low in pandemic profiteering,” Cicilline said in a statement.
He called for a moratorium on mergers during the outbreak.
“We cannot allow these corporations to monopolize food delivery, especially amid a crisis that is rendering American families and local restaurants more dependent than ever on these very services,” Cicilline said.
Restaurant advocates also said that they were worried about the potential consequences of a deal.
“It’s extremely concerning,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, a group that represents restaurants in New York.
Grubhub and its Seamless division already dominate New York City, Rigie said, “and they use their leverage and market share at the expense of local restaurants.”
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
