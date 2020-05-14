Malaysia’s economy surprisingly expanded in the first three months of the year, but is expected to contract in the second quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic hits industries across the board.
GDP grew 0.7 percent in the three months through March compared with a year earlier, supported by domestic consumption, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said.
That was the slowest pace since GDP shrank in 2009, and compares with a median estimate of a 1 percent contraction in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“After a steady expansion in the first two months of the quarter, economic activity came to a sharp downshift” when the lockdown was imposed March 18, the central bank said in a statement yesterday.
“Strict measures to contain the spread of the pandemic will weigh considerably on both external demand and domestic growth,” BNM said.
“While private consumption moderated, it remained resilient, supported mainly by spending on necessities,” it said.
The service sector showed the highest growth at 3.1 percent, while manufacturing grew 1.5 percent, supported by production of rubber and plastic goods as global demand for gloves and other protective equipment surged.
The economy contracted 2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis compared with the previous three months, BNM said.
The central bank did not update its forecasts from last month — when it said economic growth could range from 0.5 percent to minus-2 percent this year — but said activity would gradually improve in the second half of the year and notch positive growth next year.
Restrictions on movement cost Malaysia’s economy an estimated 63 billion ringgit (US$14.5 billion), according to Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, before they were relaxed on Monday last week.
The country remains in a “conditional” lockdown until June 9, but most of the economy has gradually reopened, subject to social distancing rules.
Authorities have moved to shore up the economy, with the BNM cutting the benchmark interest rate by a total of 100 basis points over three straight meetings to 2 percent, and easing banks’ statutory reserve requirements.
The government has announced 260 billion ringgit in stimulus packages, with a focus on preventing job losses and ensuring small companies can continue to be viable.
“We still forecast a significant GDP contraction this year, at minus-5.8 percent,” said Euben Paracuelles, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc in Singapore. “With that, alongside negative inflation rates, we continue to expect more significant easing by BNM of another 50 basis points in policy rate cuts by July, possibly sooner.”
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
A NEW HOPE: Under the plan, the NT$386 million public information and general purpose displays groups would become Da Qing Corp, pending shareholder approval LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday unveiled a plan to demerge its higher-margin public information and general purpose displays businesses, marking its first spin-off. The plan is part of AUO’s structural adjustments to weather the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and intensive competition. AUO posted a fifth straight loss for last quarter amid sagging demand and overcapacity. AUO’s board of directors on Wednesday approved a proposal to spin off the two business groups with total assets valued at NT$386.55 million (US$12.91 million) into a new entity called Da Qing Corp (達擎), which would be a wholly owned subsidiary of AUO until