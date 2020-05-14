EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday posted a net loss of NT$1.22 billion (US$40.79 million) for the first quarter, its first quarterly loss since the first quarter in 2017, as global air travel tanked amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It reported losses per share of NT$0.25, compared with earnings per share of NT$0.4 a year earlier.
Consolidated revenue fell 31.8 percent to NT$30.23 billion mainly due to a 28.1 percent plunge in passenger revenue to NT$18.64 billion, company data showed.
Photo: Bloomberg
EVA began reducing flights since the coronavirus outbreak started in late January and canceled most of its flights in March after the Central Epidemic Command Center increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the pandemic.
The number of passengers totaled 2.01 million during the January-March period, down from 3.14 million a year earlier, data showed.
Cargo revenue grew 4.8 percent annually to NT$6.37 billion, thanks to a hike in freight rates due to fewer planes in service, EVA said.
Cargo load totaled 141,252 tonnes last quarter, slightly down from 141,749 tonnes a year earlier. EVA said cargo load is expected to rise this month and next month as it has gained permission to carry cargo in the cabins of its passenger jets.
