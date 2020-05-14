The Asia-Pacific region might lead the global hospitality industry’s post-COVID-19 pandemic rebound, but a full recovery is unlikely in the short term as nations cautiously navigate opening their borders, Minor Hotels Group chief executive Dillip Rajakarier said yesterday.
Addressing an online news conference, the Thailand-based hotelier said that the Asia-Pacific region and Southeast Asia “may see a faster rebound than markets elsewhere due to relatively mild outbreak.”
The group, which owns, operates and invests in more than 530 hotels under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Marriott, Four Seasons and other brands, has been hit hard by the pandemic, with occupancy at its properties plunging to 5, 10 and 15 percent this year, he said.
The normal high season occupancy rate for hotels in popular Thai locations is more than 90 percent.
“We’re prepared for that,” he said.
Properties in Vietnam would fare better with 45 to 50 percent of occupancy, driven by domestic travelers, he said.
Vietnam has been cited by the global media as having one of the best-run epidemic control programs in the world, along with Taiwan and South Korea.
The Thai Hotels Association last week called on authorities to lift a 14-day quarantine requirement for visitors from countries that have successfully contained the spread of COVID-19.
The quarantine order should be revoked when both Thailand and origin countries have contained the pandemic, the association said, suggesting that the kingdom’s authorities require health certificates, social distancing and other preventive measures instead.
Rajakarier said that he expects to soon see travelers from Taiwan, Hong Kong and some ASEAN nations that have done a good job combating the virus.
However, it would take 12 to 18 months before the tourism industry achieves a full recovery, he said.
Hotels around the world are focusing on domestic visitors during the transition, Rajakarier said.
“Minor Hotels will not join a pricing war, but will emphasize value and the quality of its properties,” he said.
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
A NEW HOPE: Under the plan, the NT$386 million public information and general purpose displays groups would become Da Qing Corp, pending shareholder approval LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday unveiled a plan to demerge its higher-margin public information and general purpose displays businesses, marking its first spin-off. The plan is part of AUO’s structural adjustments to weather the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and intensive competition. AUO posted a fifth straight loss for last quarter amid sagging demand and overcapacity. AUO’s board of directors on Wednesday approved a proposal to spin off the two business groups with total assets valued at NT$386.55 million (US$12.91 million) into a new entity called Da Qing Corp (達擎), which would be a wholly owned subsidiary of AUO until