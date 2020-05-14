FocalTech profit soars on shipments of IDC chips

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子) yesterday said first quarter net profit expanded 15.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$59 million (US$1.97 million), thanks to 20 percent growth in integrated driver and controller (IDC) chip shipments.

It was the third consecutive quarter of profits, following net losses of NT$195 million in the first quarter of last year.

Earnings per share rose to NT$0.24, compared with NT$0.2 a quarter earlier and minus-NT$0.67 in the previous year.

Gross margin improved to 21.99 percent, up from 20.04 percent a quarter earlier and 20.96 percent a year earlier.

Growth momentum is expected to extend into this quarter as rising demand for chips used in tablet computers would help cushion the weakness from the mobile phone segment, chairman Genda Hu (胡正大) told a teleconference.

“The spread of the novel coronavirus is adversely impacting the world economy and affects mobile phone-related products to some degree. We expect revenue from the mobile phone segment to slide in the second quarter,” Hu said.

The pandemic’s impact on private consumption and smartphone supply chains was reflected in FocalTech’s revenue last month, which fell 18 percent month-on-month to NT$943.36 million.

However, the spread of the COVID-19 is boosting demand for tablet and notebook computers amid remote working and online learning, stimulating demand for chips used in those applications, Hu said.

Shipments of IDC chips used in tablets last quarter doubled from a year earlier, he said, adding: “The rapid growth is to stay, making the tablet segment a bright spot.”

Global shipments of IDC chips for tablets would be huge, he said, expecting 34 percent of tablets to adopt IDC chips this year, up from 16 percent last year.

FocalTech is the world’s largest supplier of IDC chips used in tablets, with a more than 50 percent market share.

Sales of IDC chips contributed more than half of its revenue last quarter, and it has secured orders for new models launched by Xiaomi Corp (小米), Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) and Motorola Inc, it said.